EA Sports has released the latest set of SBCs for the Showdown Series promo, with the EA FC 24 Ben Chilwell vs Alexander Isak Showdown SBCs being up for grabs. These players are representing Chelsea FC and Newcastle United respectively, ahead of their much-anticipated clash in the Premier League.

Showdown SBCs are an amazing addition to Ultimate Team, as they capitalize on the hype surrounding real-life matches and provide gamers with some amazing content as well. These cards are dynamic and can potentially get upgrades depending on the result of the match, with the winner getting a +2 overall and both cards getting +1 in the case of a draw.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Ben Chilwell vs Alexander Isak Showdown SBCs

Unlike the recently released Bobby Clark and Manuel Akanji SBCs, the EA FC 24 Ben Chilwell vs Alexander Isak Showdown SBCs only consist of two squads each. This makes them significantly cheaper and more accessible, thus increasing their popularity with the community due to the price and their overpowered nature on the virtual pitch.

These are the requirements for the Ben Chilwell Showdown SBC:

Task 1: England

Players from England: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

Task 2: Premier League

Players from the Premier League: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Meanwhile, these are the requirements for the Alexander Isak Showdown SBC:

Task 1: 85-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Task 2: Premier League

Players from the Premier League: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Being an attacker from the Premier League with amazing stats and PlayStyles in EA FC 24, it comes as no surprise that the latter is more expensive with more demanding SBC requirements.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Ben Chilwell vs Alexander Isak Showdown SBCs

With the ongoing Campaign Re-release promo in full swing, these are some of the cheapest players you can buy to complete these SBCs:

Here is how you can complete the Ben Chilwell Showdown SBC in EA FC 24:

Task 1: England

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Hannah Blundell: 83

Leah Galton: 83

Steph Catley: 83

Adrianna Franch: 83

Tabea Sellner: 83

Lia Waiti: 83

Granit Xhaka: 82

Javi Garcia: 82

Stephan De Vrij: 82

Rui Silva: 81

Cost: 9,000 coins

Task 2: Premier League

Isco: 87

Denis Zakaria: 87

Deyna Castellanos: 87

Beth Mead: 87

Wojciech Szczesny: 86

Clara Mateo: 84

Paulina Dudek: 84

Marta Torrejon: 84

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Thiago: 84

James Maddison: 84

Koke: 84

Cost: 67,000 coins

This is how you can complete the Alexander Isak Showdown SBC in EA FC 24:

Task 1: 85-rated squad

Deyna Castellanos: 87

Denis Zakaria: 87

Paulina Dudek: 84

Leroy Sane: 84

Mikel Merino: 84

Paulina Dudek: 84

Clara Mateo: 84

Thiago: 84

Marta Torrejon: 84

Caitlin Foord: 84

Memphis Depay: 84

Thiago Silva: 84

Cost: 40,000 coins

Task 2: Premier League

Denis Zakaria: 87

Alejandro Grimaldo: 87

Beth Mead: 87

Lucy Bronze: 87

Toni Kroos: 86

Paulina Dudek: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

James Maddison: 84

Fabinho: 84

Clara Mateo: 84

Marta Torrejon: 84

Cost: 88,000 coins