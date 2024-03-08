EA Sports has released the first set of SBCs of the Showdown Series in EA FC 24, with the Showdown Manuel Akanji vs Bobby Clark SBCs going live in Ultimate Team. These cards represent the upcoming Premier League fixture between Manchester City and Liverpool, which will be crucial in determining the fate of this season's title race.

Showdown SBCs are an exciting concept, as they provide gamers with overpowered cards that can receive upgrades while also creating more hype around the real-life match itself. Like every EA FC 24 Showdown SBC released so far, either Akanji or Clark will receive a +2 upgrade based on the winner of the game, with both cards set to receive +1 in case of a draw.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Showdown Manuel Akanji vs Bobby Clark SBCs

Manuel Akanji and Bobby Clark have received amazing 89-rated cards as part of the Showdown Series event, with the potential to become 91-rated depending on the Manchester City vs Liverpool fixture's outcome. These cards already look amazing for the current meta of EA FC 24, and their upgraded versions will be even better.

These are the tasks for Manuel Akanji:

Task 1: Premier League

Number of players from the Premier League: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Task 2: Manchester City

Number of players from Manchester City: Minimum one

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Task 3: 87-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Task 4: 88-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Meanwhile, these are the requirements for the Bobby Clark SBC in EA FC 24:

Task 1: England

Number of players from England: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

Task 2: Liverpool

Number of players from Liverpool: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Task 3: 86-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Task 4: 87-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Task 5: 88-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Showdown Manuel Akanji vs Bobby Clark SBCs

These are some of the cheapest players you can buy to complete the Akanji SBC during the ongoing EA FC 24 Campaign Re-release event:

Premier League

Adrien Rabiot: 84

Romelu Lukaku: 84

Bruno Guimaraes: 84

Yan Sommer: 84

Nicklas Sule: 84

Chris Smalling: 84

Pernille Harder: 84

Milan Skriniar: 84

Marta Torrejon: 84

Sergio Busquets: 83

Mikel Oyarzabal: 83

Cost: 16,000 coins

Manchester City

Lena Oberdorf: 87

Mahdi Camara: 87

John Stones: 85

Fabinho: 84

Chris Smalling: 84

Thomas Muller: 84

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Clara Mateo: 84

Koen Casteels: 84

Gabriel: 84

Caroline Weir: 84

Cost: 61,000 coins

87-rated squad

Wendie Renard: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Sandra Panos: 87

Chris Smalling: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Fabinho: 84

Sven Botman: 83

Mathilde Bourdieu: 83

Cost: 120,000 coins

88-rated squad

Rodri: 89

Wendie Renard: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Bruno Fernandes: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Sandra Panos: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Fridolina Rolfo: 87

Wojciech Szczesny: 86

Cost: 200,000 coins

Meanwhile, these are the cheapest players you can buy to unlock Liverpool FC's Bobby Clark in EA FC 24:

England

Nacho: 83

Luke Shaw: 83

Pau Torres: 83

Marina Hegering: 83

Laura Freigang: 83

Adrianna Franch: 83

Katharina Naschenweng: 83

Magdalena Eriksson: 83

Guido Rodriguez: 83

Sherida Spitse: 83

Sarah Puntingam: 78

Cost: 9,500 coins

Liverpool

Adrien Rabiot: 84

Romelu Lukaku: 84

Bruno Guimaraes: 84

Yan Sommer: 84

Nicklas Sule: 84

Chris Smalling: 84

Pernille Harder: 84

Milan Skriniar: 84

Marta Torrejon: 84

Sergio Busquets: 83

Mikel Oyarzabal: 83

Cost: 16,000 coins

86-rated squad

Sandra Panos: 87

Lena Oberdorf: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Gregor Kobel: 87

Kim Little: 86

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Koen Casteels: 84

Chris Smalling: 84

Clara Mateo: 84

Gabriel: 84

Cost: 72,000 coins

87-rated squad

Wendie Renard: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Sandra Panos: 87

Chris Smalling: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Fabinho: 84

Sven Botman: 83

Mathilde Bourdieu: 83

Cost: 120,000 coins.

88-rated squads

Rodri: 89

Wendie Renard: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Bruno Fernandes: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Sandra Panos: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Fridolina Rolfo: 87

Wojciech Szczesny: 86

Cost: 200,000 coins