EA Sports has released the first set of SBCs of the Showdown Series in EA FC 24, with the Showdown Manuel Akanji vs Bobby Clark SBCs going live in Ultimate Team. These cards represent the upcoming Premier League fixture between Manchester City and Liverpool, which will be crucial in determining the fate of this season's title race.
Showdown SBCs are an exciting concept, as they provide gamers with overpowered cards that can receive upgrades while also creating more hype around the real-life match itself. Like every EA FC 24 Showdown SBC released so far, either Akanji or Clark will receive a +2 upgrade based on the winner of the game, with both cards set to receive +1 in case of a draw.
All tasks of the EA FC 24 Showdown Manuel Akanji vs Bobby Clark SBCs
Manuel Akanji and Bobby Clark have received amazing 89-rated cards as part of the Showdown Series event, with the potential to become 91-rated depending on the Manchester City vs Liverpool fixture's outcome. These cards already look amazing for the current meta of EA FC 24, and their upgraded versions will be even better.
These are the tasks for Manuel Akanji:
Task 1: Premier League
- Number of players from the Premier League: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 84
Task 2: Manchester City
- Number of players from Manchester City: Minimum one
- Team of the Week players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 85
Task 3: 87-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
Task 4: 88-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
Meanwhile, these are the requirements for the Bobby Clark SBC in EA FC 24:
Task 1: England
- Number of players from England: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 83
Task 2: Liverpool
- Number of players from Liverpool: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 84
Task 3: 86-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 86
Task 4: 87-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
Task 5: 88-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Showdown Manuel Akanji vs Bobby Clark SBCs
These are some of the cheapest players you can buy to complete the Akanji SBC during the ongoing EA FC 24 Campaign Re-release event:
Premier League
- Adrien Rabiot: 84
- Romelu Lukaku: 84
- Bruno Guimaraes: 84
- Yan Sommer: 84
- Nicklas Sule: 84
- Chris Smalling: 84
- Pernille Harder: 84
- Milan Skriniar: 84
- Marta Torrejon: 84
- Sergio Busquets: 83
- Mikel Oyarzabal: 83
Cost: 16,000 coins
Manchester City
- Lena Oberdorf: 87
- Mahdi Camara: 87
- John Stones: 85
- Fabinho: 84
- Chris Smalling: 84
- Thomas Muller: 84
- Kalidou Koulibaly: 84
- Clara Mateo: 84
- Koen Casteels: 84
- Gabriel: 84
- Caroline Weir: 84
Cost: 61,000 coins
87-rated squad
- Wendie Renard: 88
- Joshua Kimmich: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
- Christiane Endler: 88
- Sandra Panos: 87
- Chris Smalling: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Fabinho: 84
- Sven Botman: 83
- Mathilde Bourdieu: 83
Cost: 120,000 coins
88-rated squad
- Rodri: 89
- Wendie Renard: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
- Joshua Kimmich: 88
- Bruno Fernandes: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Christiane Endler: 88
- Sandra Panos: 87
- Martin Odegaard: 87
- Fridolina Rolfo: 87
- Wojciech Szczesny: 86
Cost: 200,000 coins
Meanwhile, these are the cheapest players you can buy to unlock Liverpool FC's Bobby Clark in EA FC 24:
England
- Nacho: 83
- Luke Shaw: 83
- Pau Torres: 83
- Marina Hegering: 83
- Laura Freigang: 83
- Adrianna Franch: 83
- Katharina Naschenweng: 83
- Magdalena Eriksson: 83
- Guido Rodriguez: 83
- Sherida Spitse: 83
- Sarah Puntingam: 78
Cost: 9,500 coins
Liverpool
- Adrien Rabiot: 84
- Romelu Lukaku: 84
- Bruno Guimaraes: 84
- Yan Sommer: 84
- Nicklas Sule: 84
- Chris Smalling: 84
- Pernille Harder: 84
- Milan Skriniar: 84
- Marta Torrejon: 84
- Sergio Busquets: 83
- Mikel Oyarzabal: 83
Cost: 16,000 coins
86-rated squad
- Sandra Panos: 87
- Lena Oberdorf: 87
- Martin Odegaard: 87
- Gregor Kobel: 87
- Kim Little: 86
- Kalidou Koulibaly: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Koen Casteels: 84
- Chris Smalling: 84
- Clara Mateo: 84
- Gabriel: 84
Cost: 72,000 coins
87-rated squad
- Wendie Renard: 88
- Joshua Kimmich: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
- Christiane Endler: 88
- Sandra Panos: 87
- Chris Smalling: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Fabinho: 84
- Sven Botman: 83
- Mathilde Bourdieu: 83
Cost: 120,000 coins.
88-rated squads
- Rodri: 89
- Wendie Renard: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
- Joshua Kimmich: 88
- Bruno Fernandes: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Christiane Endler: 88
- Sandra Panos: 87
- Martin Odegaard: 87
- Fridolina Rolfo: 87
- Wojciech Szczesny: 86
Cost: 200,000 coins