EA FC 24 EURO/COPA Midfielders Evolutions: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the very first EVO of the Make Your Mark promo in Ultimate Team, with the EA FC 24 EURO/COPA Midfielders Evolutions now available. There are a total of four EVOs in this category, with two representing each tournament. This means that gamers can choose to upgrade a total of four players via these challenges.

Similar to the EURO/COPA Attacker Evolutions, the EA FC 24 EURO/COPA Midfielders Evolutions also come with a set of predetermined players. These midfielders are provided to gamers via a pack and are all rated 87 or higher. They can then be upgraded up to an overall rating of 95. This is also a free EVO, which should make it even more popular among gamers.

All requirements of the EA FC 24 EURO/COPA Midfielders Evolutions

Casemiro can be upgraded (Image via EA Sports)

To be eligible for the boosts offered by the EA FC 24 EURO/COPA Midfielders Evolutions, a player must meet the following criteria in the world of Ultimate Team:

Overall: MAx 87

Rarity: UEFA EURO/Copa America Festival of Football Academy

Number of playstyles: Maximum seven

Number of PlayStyle+: Max one

The players who can be used in these challenges and receive upgrades are pre-determined and will be provided to gamers via a pack. These include:

Casemiro (COPA)

Carlos Alcaraz (COPA)

Facundo Buonanotte (COPA)

James Maddison (EURO)

Joao Mario (EURO)

Rayan Cherki (EURO)

Angelo Stiller (EURO)

Players from the previous attacker EVO can also be used for these challenges, but the boosts provided are better suited for midfielders.

All upgrades and requirements of the EA FC 24 EURO/COPA Midfielders Evolutions

Joao Mario can be upgraded (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the Incisive Pass Master EVO, the EA FC 24 EURO/COPA Midfielders Evolutions also have three levels. These are the upgrades offered by each individual level:

Level 1 Upgrades

Pace +3

Passing +4

Dribbling +3

Defending +3

PlayStyle Jockey

Level 2 Upgrades

Shooting +5

Passing +4

Defending +4

Weak Foot +1 star

PlayStyle+ Quickstep

Level 3 Upgrades

Pace +4

Dribbling +4

Physical +7

PlayStyle Relentless

PlayStyle Whipped Pass

PlayStyle+ First Touch

Meanwhile, these are the challenges gamers have to complete in Squad Battles, Rivals, or UT Champions to avail of these boosts:

Level 1 Challenges

Play three Squad Battles (Or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

Win one Squad Battles (Or Rivals/Champions) match on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 2 Challenges

Win four Squad Battles (Or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

Play two Rivals or Champions Matches using your active EVO player.

Assist three goals in Squad Battles (Or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 3 Challenges

Win four Squad Battles (Or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

Play four Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in the game.

Assist five goals in Squad Battles (Or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

The EA FC 24 EURO/COPA Midfielders Evolutions are certainly worth completing, considering the boosts on offer.