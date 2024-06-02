  • home icon
EA FC 24 Incisive Pass Master Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Jun 02, 2024 18:40 GMT
The latest EVO is now live (Image via EA Sports)
EA Sports has released the first paid EVO of the Ultimate Team of the Season promo, with the EA FC 24 Incisive Pass Master Evolution now available in Ultimate Team. While gamers need to pay either 100,000 coins or 500 FC points to access this inclusion, the boosts it offers are certainly worth getting, especially the Incisive Pass+ PlayStyle.

This is the latest EVO released by EA Sports after other exciting ones like the Ultimate TOTS Glowup. While those were free, the EA FC 24 Incisive Pass Master Evolution is worth considering even though you have to use currency to access it. This is because it provides some unique playmaking boosts and has easy-to-meet requirements.

All requirements of the EA FC 24 Incisive Pass Master Evolution

Jota can be upgraded (Image via EA Sports)
To be eligible for the boosts offered by the EA FC 24 Incisive Pass Master Evolution, a player must meet the following requirements in the world of Ultimate Team:

  • Overall: Max 90
  • Pace: Max 91
  • Shooting: Max 92
  • Number of PlayStyles: Max seven
  • Number of PlayStyle+: Max two

These are some of the best players who meet these criteria and can be upgraded via this EVO's challenges:

  • Diogo Jota: 90
  • Marquinhos: 90
  • Virgil van Dijk: 90
  • Selma Bacha: 90
  • Hidetoshi Nakata: 90
  • Federico Valverde: 90
  • Raphael Varane: 90
  • Roberto Carlos: 90
  • George Best: 90
  • Heung Min Son: 90
  • David Ginola: 90
  • Eric Cantona: 90

All these players are already high-tier in this game's current meta, and the latest EVO can make them elite-tier.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC Incisive Pass Master Evolution

Similar to the recently released Homegrown TOTS EVO, the EA FC 24 Incisive Pass Master Evolution contains three levels. Each level has its own upgrades on offer as well as challenges that must be completed to unlock them. These are the boosts available via this EVO:

Level 1 Upgrades

  • Pace +1
  • Shooting +2
  • Passing +1
  • Defending +3
  • PlayStyle Trickster

Level 2 Upgrades

  • Pace +2
  • Shooting +2
  • Passing +3
  • Dribbling +1
  • Physical +2

Level 3 Upgrades

  • Dribbling +2
  • Physical +2
  • PlayStyle Power Shot
  • PlayStyle+ Incisive Pass+
  • Weak Foot +1

Meanwhile, these are the challenges you must complete in various game modes like UT Champions, Squad Battles, and Rivals to unlock the upgrades offered by the EA FC 24 Incisive Pass Master Evolution:

Level 1 Challenges

  • Play three matches in any mode using your active EVO player.
  • Win two Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 2 Challenges

  • Play three Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi pro using your active EVO player in the game.
  • Win two Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi pro using your active EVO player in the game
  • Assist three goals in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 3 Challenges

  • Play four Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi pro using your active EVO player in the game.
  • Win two Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi pro using your active EVO player in the game
  • Assist five goals in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi pro using your active EVO player in the game.

