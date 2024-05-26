EA FC 24 Homegrown TOTS Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the latest paid EVO of the Team of the Season promo, with the EA FC 24 Homegrown TOTS Evolution now live in Ultimate Team. While gamers need to pay around 100,000 coins or 500 FC points to unlock the challenges in this inclusion, it is still worth completing due to the levels of upgrades on offer.

There have been several paid EVOs released during the Team of the Season event, including the TOTS Series Upgrade 2 Evolution. EA FC 24 Homegrown TOTS is the latest such addition, allowing gamers to upgrade a low-tier card to the status of a Team of the Season Moments item in Ultimate Team.

All requirements of the EA FC 24 Homegrown TOTS Evolution

To be eligible for the boosts offered by the EA FC 24 Homegrown TOTS Evolution, a player must meet the following requirements in Ultimate Team:

Overall: Max 87

Pace: Max 92

Physical: Max 80

Shooting: Max 88

Number of PlayStyles: Max eight

Number of PlayStyle+: Max one

Weak Foot: Max four-star

These are some of the best players who meet these criteria and can be upgraded via this Evolution:

Fernando Torres: 87

Phil Foden: 87

Tomas Brolin: 87

Jonathan Clauss: 87

Frenkie De Jong: 87

Alejandro Grimaldo: 87

Cristiano Ronaldo: 86

Federico Chiesa: 86

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 24 Homegrown TOTS Evolution

Torres can be upgraded (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Serie A TOTS EVO, the EA FC 24 Homegrown TOTS Evolution consists of three levels. Each level has its own set of challenges, which you can complete to get the upgrades associated with that level. These are the boosts offered by each individual level:

Level 1 Upgrades

Pace +3

Dribbling +2

Physical +4

PlayStyle Tiki Taka

PlayStyle+ Technical

Level 2 Upgrades:

Pace +3

Shooting +5

Dribbling +3

Defending +2

PlayStyle Whipped Pass

Level 3 Upgrades

Passing +5

Defending +3

Physical +5

Skill moves +1 star

PlayStyle+ Trivela

Meanwhile, these are the challenges you have to complete in various game modes like Squad Battles, Rivals, and UT Champions to achieve those boosts:

Level 1 challenges

Play four matches in any game mode using your active EVO player in the game.

Assist four goals in Squad battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi pro using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges

Play two matches in Squad battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi pro using your active EVO player.

Win three matches in Squad battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi pro using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges

Win four matches in Squad battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi pro by at least two goals using your active EVO player.

Play three Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player.

Score five goals in Squad battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi pro using your active EVO player.

Considering the upgrades on offer, the EA FC 24 Homegrown TOTS Evolution is certainly worth unlocking.

