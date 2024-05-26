  • home icon
  • EA FC 24 Homegrown TOTS Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified May 26, 2024 18:39 GMT
The latest EVO is now live (Image via EA Sports)
EA Sports has released the latest paid EVO of the Team of the Season promo, with the EA FC 24 Homegrown TOTS Evolution now live in Ultimate Team. While gamers need to pay around 100,000 coins or 500 FC points to unlock the challenges in this inclusion, it is still worth completing due to the levels of upgrades on offer.

There have been several paid EVOs released during the Team of the Season event, including the TOTS Series Upgrade 2 Evolution. EA FC 24 Homegrown TOTS is the latest such addition, allowing gamers to upgrade a low-tier card to the status of a Team of the Season Moments item in Ultimate Team.

All requirements of the EA FC 24 Homegrown TOTS Evolution

To be eligible for the boosts offered by the EA FC 24 Homegrown TOTS Evolution, a player must meet the following requirements in Ultimate Team:

  • Overall: Max 87
  • Pace: Max 92
  • Physical: Max 80
  • Shooting: Max 88
  • Number of PlayStyles: Max eight
  • Number of PlayStyle+: Max one
  • Weak Foot: Max four-star

These are some of the best players who meet these criteria and can be upgraded via this Evolution:

  • Fernando Torres: 87
  • Phil Foden: 87
  • Tomas Brolin: 87
  • Jonathan Clauss: 87
  • Frenkie De Jong: 87
  • Alejandro Grimaldo: 87
  • Cristiano Ronaldo: 86
  • Federico Chiesa: 86

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 24 Homegrown TOTS Evolution

Torres can be upgraded (Image via EA Sports)
Similar to the recently released Serie A TOTS EVO, the EA FC 24 Homegrown TOTS Evolution consists of three levels. Each level has its own set of challenges, which you can complete to get the upgrades associated with that level. These are the boosts offered by each individual level:

Level 1 Upgrades

  • Pace +3
  • Dribbling +2
  • Physical +4
  • PlayStyle Tiki Taka
  • PlayStyle+ Technical

Level 2 Upgrades:

  • Pace +3
  • Shooting +5
  • Dribbling +3
  • Defending +2
  • PlayStyle Whipped Pass

Level 3 Upgrades

  • Passing +5
  • Defending +3
  • Physical +5
  • Skill moves +1 star
  • PlayStyle+ Trivela

Meanwhile, these are the challenges you have to complete in various game modes like Squad Battles, Rivals, and UT Champions to achieve those boosts:

Level 1 challenges

  • Play four matches in any game mode using your active EVO player in the game.
  • Assist four goals in Squad battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi pro using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges

  • Play two matches in Squad battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi pro using your active EVO player.
  • Win three matches in Squad battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi pro using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges

  • Win four matches in Squad battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi pro by at least two goals using your active EVO player.
  • Play three Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player.
  • Score five goals in Squad battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi pro using your active EVO player.

Considering the upgrades on offer, the EA FC 24 Homegrown TOTS Evolution is certainly worth unlocking.

