EA FC 24 Serie A TOTS Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

With the Serie A Team of the Season promo now in full swing in Ultimate Team, EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 Serie A TOTS Evolution to allow gamers to upgrade their favorite players from the Italian top flight. While there are certain requirements and restrictions, this free EVO can level up a low-rated item to the status of a TOTS Moments card.
This is similar to the other league-based TOTS Evolutions released so far in the game cycle, with every major league having received a similar EVO. The Premier League and Bundesliga EVOs were especially popular among the fan base, and the Serie A TOTS one offers some exciting options as well.
All requirements of the EA FC 24 Serie A TOTS Evolution
To be eligible for the upgrades offered by the Serie A TOTS Evolution, a player must meet the following requirements in Ultimate Team:
- Overall: Max 86
- Pace: Max 93
- Dribbling: Max 88
- Defending: Max 87
- League: Serie A TIM
- Number of Playstyles: Max seven
- Number of Playstyle+: Max zero
These are some of the best players who meet these criteria and can be upgraded via the EA FC 24 Serie A TOTS Evolution:
- Federico Dimarco: 86
- Giovanni Di Lorenzo: 86
- Boulaye Dia: 86
- Nikola Milenkovic: 86
- Pierre Kalulu: 86
- Romelu Lukaku: 86
- Theo Hernandez: 85
- Ruben Loftus-Cheek: 85
- Luca Ranieri: 85
- Timothy Weah: 85
All upgrades and requirements of the EA FC 24 Serie A TOTS Evolution
Similar to the recently released La Liga TOTS EVO, the EA FC 24 Serie A TOTS Evolution also contains three levels. Each level has its own upgrades, as well as challenges that must be completed to obtain these upgrades. These are the boosts offered by each level:
Level 1 Upgrades
- Pace +4
- Passing +3
- Dribbling +3
- PlayStyle Long Ball
- PlayStyle Press Proven
Level 2 Upgrades
- Pace +4
- Shooting +7
- Passing +4
- Defending +8
- PlayStyle+ Anticipate
Level 3 Upgrades
- Dribbling +5
- Physical +7
- Weak Foot +1 star
- Skill Moves +1 star
- PlayStyle+ Whipped Pass
- PlayStyle+ Quickstep
Meanwhile, these are the challenges you have to complete in modes like Squad Battles, Rivals, or UT Champions to avail of those upgrades:
Level 1 Challenges
- Play two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.
- Win one Squad Battles match (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 2 Challenges
- Play four Squad Battles matches (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
- Assist four goals in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 3 Challenges
- Play three Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player.
- Win three Squad Battles matches (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
- Assist five goals in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Overall, the EA FC 24 Serie A TOTS Evolution is definitely worth completing.
