EA FC 24 Serie A TOTS Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

With the Serie A Team of the Season promo now in full swing in Ultimate Team, EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 Serie A TOTS Evolution to allow gamers to upgrade their favorite players from the Italian top flight. While there are certain requirements and restrictions, this free EVO can level up a low-rated item to the status of a TOTS Moments card.

This is similar to the other league-based TOTS Evolutions released so far in the game cycle, with every major league having received a similar EVO. The Premier League and Bundesliga EVOs were especially popular among the fan base, and the Serie A TOTS one offers some exciting options as well.

All requirements of the EA FC 24 Serie A TOTS Evolution

Theo Hernandez can be upgraded (Image via EA Sports)

To be eligible for the upgrades offered by the Serie A TOTS Evolution, a player must meet the following requirements in Ultimate Team:

Overall: Max 86

Pace: Max 93

Dribbling: Max 88

Defending: Max 87

League: Serie A TIM

Number of Playstyles: Max seven

Number of Playstyle+: Max zero

These are some of the best players who meet these criteria and can be upgraded via the EA FC 24 Serie A TOTS Evolution:

Federico Dimarco: 86

Giovanni Di Lorenzo: 86

Boulaye Dia: 86

Nikola Milenkovic: 86

Pierre Kalulu: 86

Romelu Lukaku: 86

Theo Hernandez: 85

Ruben Loftus-Cheek: 85

Luca Ranieri: 85

Timothy Weah: 85

All upgrades and requirements of the EA FC 24 Serie A TOTS Evolution

Similar to the recently released La Liga TOTS EVO, the EA FC 24 Serie A TOTS Evolution also contains three levels. Each level has its own upgrades, as well as challenges that must be completed to obtain these upgrades. These are the boosts offered by each level:

Level 1 Upgrades

Pace +4

Passing +3

Dribbling +3

PlayStyle Long Ball

PlayStyle Press Proven

Level 2 Upgrades

Pace +4

Shooting +7

Passing +4

Defending +8

PlayStyle+ Anticipate

Level 3 Upgrades

Dribbling +5

Physical +7

Weak Foot +1 star

Skill Moves +1 star

PlayStyle+ Whipped Pass

PlayStyle+ Quickstep

Meanwhile, these are the challenges you have to complete in modes like Squad Battles, Rivals, or UT Champions to avail of those upgrades:

Level 1 Challenges

Play two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.

Win one Squad Battles match (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 2 Challenges

Play four Squad Battles matches (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Assist four goals in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 Challenges

Play three Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player.

Win three Squad Battles matches (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Assist five goals in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EA FC 24 Serie A TOTS Evolution is definitely worth completing.

