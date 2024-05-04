EA FC 24 Bundesliga TOTS Evolution guide: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 Bundesliga TOTS Evolution for gamers to upgrade their German league players to the level of Team of the Season items. This is yet another free EVO released during the latest promo, making it even more exciting for gamers looking to add elite-tier Bundesliga players to their starting rosters.

The Bundesliga Team of the Season roster already contains some extremely overpowered players who can compete with the best items in Ultimate Team. With the latest EA FC 24 Bundesliga TOTS Evolution, gamers can now upgrade other players from the league who might have missed out on being included on the roster, transforming them into an amazing TOTS Moments version.

All requirements of the EA FC 24 Bundesliga TOTS Evolution

Emre Can can be upgraded (Image via EA Sports)

To be eligible for the upgrades offered by the EA FC 24 Bundesliga TOTS Evolution, a player must meet the following requirements in the world of Ultimate Team:

Overall: Max 85

Pace: Max 90

Defending: Max 84

League: Bundesliga

Number of playstyles: Max 7

Number of playstyle+: Max zero

These are some of the best players from the German top flight who meet these requirements and can be upgraded via the latest EA FC 24 Bundesliga TOTS Evolution:

Leon Goretzka: 85

Kingsley Coman: 85

Nicklas Fullkrug: 85

Maximilian Mittelstadt: 85

Florian Wirtz: 85

Robert Andrich: 85

Alejandro Grimaldo: 84

Emre Can: 83

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 24 Bundesliga TOTS Evolution

Similar to the recently released Premier League TOTS EVO, the EA FC 24 Bundesliga TOTS Evolution also contains three levels. Each level offers individual boosts, featuring unique challenges that must be completed to unlock these upgrades. Given below are the boosts provided by each level:

Level 1 upgrades:

Shooting +3

Passing +4

Dribbling +3

PlayStyle Chip Shot

PlayStyle Press Proven

Level 2 upgrades:

Pace +8

Shooting +5

Dribbling +5

Defending +7

PlayStyle+ First Touch

Level 3 upgrades:

Passing +6

Physical +7

Weak Foot +1 star

PlayStyle+ Techinical

PlayStyle+ Pinged Pass

Meanwhile, these are the challenges gamers will have to complete in various Ultimate Team game modes to obtain these boosts:

Level 1 challenges:

Play two matches in any mode using your active EVO player in game.

Win two Squad Battles matches (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in game.

Level 2 challenges:

Play two Squad Battles matches (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in game.

Win two Squad Battles matches (or Rivals/Champions) matches by atleast two goals on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in game.

Level 3 challenges:

Play three Rivals or Champions games using your active EVO player.

Win two Squad Battles matches (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in game.

Being free of cost, the EA FC 24 Bundesliga TOTS Evolution is certainly worth completing.

