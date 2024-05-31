EA FC 24 Ultimate TOTS Glow Up Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the first Evolution of the Ultimate Team of the Season promo, with the EA FC 24 Ultimate TOTS Glow Up Evolution being live for gamers to grind. This is a free EVO offering the most overpowered stat boosts out of all the Evolutions released so far in the game cycle, as it can transform a 70-rated item into a 95-rated TOTS plus card.

TOTS plus cards are especially useful in the current meta, as they have unique chemistry boosts and can be accommodated into a squad on a minimum of two chemistry points. The Ultimate TOTS roster has some of these items as well. This, and the fact that it's free of cost, makes the EA FC 24 Ultimate TOTS Glow Up Evolution even more enticing.

All requirements of the EA FC 24 Ultimate TOTS Glow up Evolution

Tulio can be upgraded (Image via EA Sports)

To be eligible for the boosts offered by the EA FC 24 Ultimate TOTS Glow up Evolution, a player must meet the following requirements in the world of Ultimate Team:

Overall : Max 70

: Max 70 Pace : Max 78

: Max 78 Dribbling : Max 74

: Max 74 Physical : Max 74

: Max 74 Number of PlayStyles : Max 7

: Max 7 Number of PlayStyles+: Max 0

These are some of the best players who meet this criteria and can be upgraded via this EVO:

Wylan Cyprien: 70

70 Samuel Bastien : 70

: 70 Mohammed Diomande : 70

: 70 Jacob Brown: 69

69 Marco Tulio: 69

All of these players can be transformed into elite-tier cards with overpowered stats via the boosts of the EA FC 24 Ultimate TOTS Glow Up Evolution.

All upgrades and requirements of the EA FC 24 Ultimate TOTS Glow up Evolution

Unlike the previously released Serie A TOTS Evolution, the EA FC 24 Ultimate TOTS Glow up Evolution contains four levels instead of three, each offering unique boosts to the overall stats and requiring various challenges to be completed. These are the upgrades offered by each level of the EVO:

Level 1 upgrades:

Pace +12

Shooting +15

Dribbling +20

Physical +12

PlayStyle+ Rapid

Level 2 upgrades:

Passing +15

Dribbling +5

Defending +8

Skill Moves +1 star

PlayStyle Intercept

Level 3 upgrades:

Pace +8

Passing +5

Defending +12

PlayStyle Incisive Pass

PlayStyle+ First Touch

Level 4 upgrades:

Shooting +10

Physical +12

Weak Foot +1 star

Skill moves +1 star

PlayStyle Tiki Taka

PlayStyle+ Press Proven

Meanwhile, here are the challenges gamers have to complete in game modes like Squad Battles, Division Rivals, and UT Champions to avail these benefits:

Level 1 challenges:

Play five Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro using your active EVO player.

Win three Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Play three Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player.

Win four Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Play three Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player.

Win four Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

Play four Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player.

Win four Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro using your active EVO player.

Score five goals in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is certainly worth completing.

