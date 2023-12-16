EA FC 24 FC Founders 2 Evolution guide: Best players to use, all requirements, and more

The EA FC 24 FC Founders 2 Evolution is the second Founders' Evolution that has been released in EA Sports. It has been nearly two months since the first one was made available to the community with the global launch. Players will be able to enjoy the second iteration of this popular update, and it comes right ahead of a new in-game season as well.

Like the first one, the EA FC 24 FC Founders 2 Evolution is available free of cost as long as you're considered an FC Founder. This status was allotted to anyone who played the new title within a certain date at least once, and this is part of a loyalty program that EA Sports has introduced. Once again, the available choices are plenty, which makes it important for you to make the best possible choice for the best returns.

EA FC 24 FC Founders 2 Evolution requirements

The second iteration of this Evolution has a relatively flexible set of conditions. However, it's locked to a singular position (you can use a card with ST as a secondary position as well). The requirements have been put in place to maintain in-game balance and ensure that certain items don't become overpowered.

The new Evolution was released along with the TOTGS promo (Image via EA Sports)

Overall: Max 85

Pace: Max 94

Passing: Max 79

Physicality: Max 88

Positions: ST

Shooting: Max 80

Dribbling: Max 86

EA FC 24 FC Founders 2 Evolution upgrades

The latest Evolution has two levels of upgrades. There are certain conditions associated with both of them.

Level 1

Overall: +1

Pace: +1

Passing: +3

Physicality: +1

Dribbling: +1

Level 2

Skill Move: +1 star

Overall: +1

Pace: +1

Physicality: +1

Shooting: +3

Dribbling: +1

Level 1 upgrades

Play 5 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 2 upgrades

Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

While the Evolution doesn't add any new playstyle, the two levels of upgrades do improve some of the key stats. The improvement in passing and shooting can be quite significant for certain attackers.

Best EA FC 24 FC Founders 2 Evolution players

The overall pool of cards that can be included in this Evolution is huge. You can even include any item that was involved in the first Founders Evolution. However, there are some great potential fresh picks for you to choose from.

Randall Kolo-Muani

Amaiur Sarriegi

Raheem Sterling

Lois Openda

Nicole Anyomi TOTW

These cards will certainly improve a lot once the two sets of upgrades are completed. That said, targeting to improve your FC Founders 1 Evolution can be a great choice as well.