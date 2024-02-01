EA FC 24 FC Pro Open Finals - All fixtures, results, Pro Live Upgrades, and more

Less than 24 hours are left for the EA FC 24 FC Pro Open Finals to go live in London, UK, and fans can again expect some exciting set of matches. This is the final stretch, where the eight best players of the tournament will be vying for ultimate glory. There are plenty of reasons for the community to be invested, with eight FC Pro Live cards that could receive further upgrades.

The EA FC 24 FC Pro Open Finals goes back all the way to November 27, when Match Week 1 commenced. Over the last couple of months, twenty of the world's best FC 24 players, divided across four groups, have tried to outsmart their opponents. However, the stakes have never been higher as it's the knockouts.

All EA FC 24 FC Pro Open Finals fixtures

The finals will have eight participants, with the top two from each group qualifying for this stage.

Group A: Emre Yilmaz, Umut

Group B: PHzin and Young

Group C: Vejrgang and AbuMakkah

Group D: Levi de Weerd and Obrun

The fixtures for the finals haven't been updated yet, so keep an eye out for all the latest news.

The finals will take place on February 3, 2024, with the first round of matches beginning at 4 pm UK time/8 am PT/11 am ET/9:30 pm IST.

All EA FC 24 FC Pro Open Finals results

The results will be updated as the games kick-off.

EA FC 24 FC Pro Open Finals Pro Live card upgrades

Eight exceptional items will be up for potential upgrades. Each item has already received four different sets of upgrades, significantly improving them from their original versions.

Donyell Malen - +3 IF upgrades, +1 alternate position, +2 playstyles

Renan Lodi - +3 IF upgrades, +1 alternate position, +2 playstyles

Branco Van Den Boomen - PHzin - 3 inform upgrades, two new playstyles, one alternate position

Willian - Young - 3 inform upgrade, 2 new playstyles, 1 alternate position

Mohamed Simakan - 3 inform upgrades, 2 new playstyles, 1 alternate position

Kalidou Koulibaly - 3 inform upgrades, 2 new playstyles, 1 alternate position

Ivan Cavaleiro - Levi - +3 in-form upgrade, one new alternative position, two new playstyles

Isak Hien - Obrun - +3 in-form upgrade, one new alternative position, two new playstyles

Each card can get one more upgrade, but only one can achieve it. The esports athlete winning the tournament will be able to get the final upgrade on their respective card.