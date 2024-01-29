EA FC 24 Pro Open Match Week 8 - Fixtures, results, Pro Live player upgrades, and more

The EA FC 24 Pro Open Match Week 8 brings the chance to enjoy an exciting set of matches between some of the best esports athletes from all over the globe. This will also be the final set of group stage fixtures, determining the last two members for the knockouts. Naturally, there could be some intense matchups between the participants since the stakes are high.

As for the community, there will be five FC Pro Live cards with chances to get upgrades. All these five items are represented by the esports athletes who will be participating in the proceedings.

All EA FC 24 Pro Open Match Week 8 fixtures

Match Week 8 will involve Group D, which includes the following names:

Levi De Weerd

Fouma

Obrun

The10s

Tekkz

Here are the current group standings. All five players have played once against each other.

Levi De Weerd - 9 points

Fouma - 7 points

Obrun - 7 points

The10s - 4 points

Tekkz - 1 point

These are the fixtures of Match Week 8:

Round 6: Fouma vs Levi De Weerd

Round 6: The10s vs Tekkz

Round 7: Tekkz vs Obrun

Round 7: Levi De Weerd vs The10s

Round 8: The10s vs Fouma

Round 8: Obrun vs Levi De Weerd

Round 9: Levi De Weerd vs Tekkz

Round 9: Fouma vs Obrun

Round 10: Obrun vs The10s

Round 10: Tekkz vs Fouma

Match Week 8 will commence later today, on January 29, and the first round of matches will begin at 6 pm UK time. All the matches will be streamed live across Twitch and YouTube.

All EA FC 24 Pro Open Match Week 8 results

The results will be updated once the matches are over.

All EA FC 24 Pro Open Match Week 8 Pro Live card upgrades

Here are the five cards that will be in the fray to get one or more sets of upgrades. Some of them have already received upgrades based on EA FC 24 Pro Open Match Week 4 results, and this will be yet another opportunity for upgrades.

Fabinho - The1Os - +1 in-form upgrade

Kalvin Phillips - Tekkz - No upgrade

Ivan Cavaleiro - Levi - +1 in-form upgrade, one new alternative position, one new playstyle

Isak Hien - Obrun - +1 in-form upgrade, one new alternative position, one new playstyle

Makengo - Fouma - +1 in-form upgrade, one new alternative position, one new playstyle

It remains to be seen how many of these EA FC 24 Pro Open Match Week 8 Pro Live cards will be able to get upgrades once the upcoming matches are done.

