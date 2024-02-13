EA FC 24 Frank Rijkaard Future Stars Icon SBC leaked: Possible costs and more

The EA FC 24 Frank Rijkaard Future Stars Icon SBC could be available soon in Ultimate Team if the rumors are to be believed. The information has been shared on X by reliable leaker and content specialist FIFATradingRomania on their own profile. If the rumors come true, this would be the second Icon SBC released as part of the Future Stars promo following Andriy Shevchenko.

Naturally, there are plenty of reasons for the fans to be excited. So far, EA Sports hasn't disclosed anything officially regarding the EA FC 24 Frank Rijkaard Future Stars Icon SBC. However, certain predictions can be made based on how such SBCs typically work in Ultimate Team.

When can fans expect to get the Frank Rijkaard Future Stars Icon SBC?

The official release date of the SBC remains unknown, so it can drop as early as later tonight, February 13, at 6 pm UK time when the new content drops. Alternatively, tomorrow, February 14, can be another great date. Over the last month and a half, EA Sports has introduced special challenges on Wednesday nights.

Expand Tweet

Nevertheless, readers are advised to wait for the official release and not draw any speculations about the actual dates. Once the SBC goes live, a detailed completion guide containing the cheapest solutions will be provided by Sportskeeda.

How much can the EA FC 24 Frank Rijkaard Future Stars Icon SBC cost?

The completion cost of any SBC depends on the number of tasks and their conditions. When it comes to Icon SBCs, the market valuations of the existing items often serve as a good indicator. As of writing, Rijkaard's base Icon card is available for 70,000 coins.

However, the Base version has severely weakened on the meta, and the upcoming Future Stars will certainly have plenty of boosts. Naturally, players should keep a budget of 500,000 to 600,000 coins. However, fodder prices have deflated a lot (although they might go up again), so there should be plenty of interest for this upcoming SBC.