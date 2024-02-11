EA FC 24 Future Stars Academy Defenders Evolution: All requirements, upgrades, best players to use, and more

The EA FC 24 Future Stars Academy Defenders Evolution is a title that fans hold dear, and EA Sports has added another brilliant set of upgrade options in Ultimate Team. Tonight's launch is pretty similar to the previously released Attacker evolution, but there are obvious differences. Firstly, players will be evolving two defenders instead of attackers.
Naturally, all the associated upgrades, including the new playstyles, are related to defensive positions. While this is a free evolution, you'll have to choose carefully. All eleven options have vast scopes of improvement after the boosts, making some of them better choices in the game. Let's take a look at all the requirements.
What are the EA FC 24 Future Stars Academy Defenders Evolution requirements?
- Rarity: In-Progress Future Stars Evolution
- Rarity: Not In-Progress Evolution
- Playstyles: Max. 9
- Playstyles+: Max. 0
- Passing: Max. 83
- Shooting: Max. 78
- Defending: Min. 78
What are the EA FC 24 Future Stars Academy Defenders Evolution upgrades?
Just like the attacker version, the defenders evolution has three different levels of upgrades, and all of them have their own sets of challenges.
Level 1 upgrade
- SM: +1 ★
- PlayStyle: Press Proven
- Overall: +2
- Rarity: In-Progress Evolution
- Pace: +2
- Defending: +3
- Composure: +5
Level 2 upgrade
- WF: +1 ★
- PlayStyle+: Relentless
- Overall: +2
- Pace: +2
- Defending: +3
- Reactions: +6
Level 3 upgrade
- PlayStyle+: Block
- Overall: +2
- Rarity: Future Stars Evo
- Pace: +2
- Passing: +7
- Physicality: +4
- Dribbling +6
Level 1 upgrade challenges
- Win 6 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game
Level 2 upgrade challenges
- Win 6 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game
- Achieve 3 Clean Sheets in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game
Level 3 upgrade challenges
- Win 8 squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game
- Play 3 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game
- Assist 4 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro
Who are the best players to use in EA FC 24 Future Stars Academy Defenders Evolution?
Here are all the eleven eligible cards who are up for the upgrades:
- Arthur Theate CB
- Odilon Kossounou CB
- Eric Garcia CB
- Lutsharel Geertruida RB
- Lynn Wilms RB
- John Tollin LB
- Jordan Beyer CB
- Sofie Svava LB
- Fabiano Parisi LB
- Lorenz Assignon RB
- Sergio Gomez LB
Here are the top 3 picks for the EA FC 24 Future Stars Academy Defenders Evolution:
- Lutsharel Geertruida - multiple positions, excellent secondary playstyles like Anticipate.
- Sergio Gomez - Premier League links, great offensive wing back.
- Lorenz Assignon - M/M work rates, great secondary playstyles, French and Premier League links.
All three cards will be valuable potential additions. however, the remaining eight can be good enough if they fit better with your existing squad members.