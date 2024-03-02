With the second batch of the FC Fantasy promo being live in Ultimate Team, EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 Generous Goalscorer Evolution for gamers to upgrade their strikers on the virtual pitch. The developer has done an amazing job of providing some excellent EVO paths recently, and the latest one is no different.

Evolutions have been an excellent addition to Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to level up their cards and make them usable in the current meta of the title.

The latest EVO paths have been particularly exciting, with the EA FC 24 FS Academy Evolutions giving fans plenty of overpowered options. The new Generous Goalscorer Evolution is no different.

All EA FC 24 Generous Goalscorer Evolution requirements

These are the requirements mentioned that will make a player eligible to be upgraded via the EA FC 24 Generous Goalscorer Evolution:

Overall: Max 85

Pace: Max 94

Shooting: Max 90

Passing: Max 75

Position: ST

Number of PlayStyle+: Max one

Must not be: In progress Evolution

The last requirement has become a trend with newly released EVOs in Ultimate Team. It prevents gamers from chaining multiple Evolutions and obtaining cards that even surpass EA FC 24 Team of the Year players when it comes to their overall ratings and stats.

All EA FC 24 Generous Goalscorer Evolution upgrades

Similar to the last Pick it Up Evolution released in Ultimate Team, this EVO requires just two levels to be fully upgraded. Here are the upgrades on offer at each individual level:

Level 1 upgrades:

Pace +1

Shooting +1

Passing +4

Dribbling +2

Physical +1

Overall +1

Level 2 upgrades:

Pace +2

Shooting +2

Passing +4

Physical +1

PlayStyle+ Pinged Pass

Overall +3

However, to unlock these boosts, gamers must also complete certain tasks and challenges. Here are all the challenges required to obtain the complete boosts offered by each level:

Level 1 challenges:

Play two matches in any game mode using your active EVO player

Level 2 challenges:

Win three Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game

Assist two goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi Pro difficulty

Compared to most other Evolutions released so far in the game cycle, these are some of the easiest and most lenient challenges.

Best players to use for the EA FC 24 Generous Goalscorer Evolution

The requirements for this EVO rule out a lot of meta elite-tier cards from being eligible, but there are still plenty of amazing options that can be upgraded, including the likes of:

Brian Brobbey (Team of the Week)

Ademola Lookman (Team of the Week)

Peter Crouch (Hero)

Taiwo Awoniyi (Storyline)

Adriana Leon (Team of the Week)

Giacomo Raspadori (Winter Wildcards)

Racheal Kundananji (Team of the Week)

Diogo Jota (Gold)

Randal Kolo Muani (Gold)

All these players can be transformed into overpowered versions with the upgrades provided in this EVO.