With the second batch of the FC Fantasy promo being live in Ultimate Team, EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 Generous Goalscorer Evolution for gamers to upgrade their strikers on the virtual pitch. The developer has done an amazing job of providing some excellent EVO paths recently, and the latest one is no different.
Evolutions have been an excellent addition to Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to level up their cards and make them usable in the current meta of the title.
The latest EVO paths have been particularly exciting, with the EA FC 24 FS Academy Evolutions giving fans plenty of overpowered options. The new Generous Goalscorer Evolution is no different.
All EA FC 24 Generous Goalscorer Evolution requirements
These are the requirements mentioned that will make a player eligible to be upgraded via the EA FC 24 Generous Goalscorer Evolution:
- Overall: Max 85
- Pace: Max 94
- Shooting: Max 90
- Passing: Max 75
- Position: ST
- Number of PlayStyle+: Max one
- Must not be: In progress Evolution
The last requirement has become a trend with newly released EVOs in Ultimate Team. It prevents gamers from chaining multiple Evolutions and obtaining cards that even surpass EA FC 24 Team of the Year players when it comes to their overall ratings and stats.
All EA FC 24 Generous Goalscorer Evolution upgrades
Similar to the last Pick it Up Evolution released in Ultimate Team, this EVO requires just two levels to be fully upgraded. Here are the upgrades on offer at each individual level:
Level 1 upgrades:
- Pace +1
- Shooting +1
- Passing +4
- Dribbling +2
- Physical +1
- Overall +1
Level 2 upgrades:
- Pace +2
- Shooting +2
- Passing +4
- Physical +1
- PlayStyle+ Pinged Pass
- Overall +3
However, to unlock these boosts, gamers must also complete certain tasks and challenges. Here are all the challenges required to obtain the complete boosts offered by each level:
Level 1 challenges:
- Play two matches in any game mode using your active EVO player
Level 2 challenges:
- Win three Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game
- Assist two goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi Pro difficulty
Compared to most other Evolutions released so far in the game cycle, these are some of the easiest and most lenient challenges.
Best players to use for the EA FC 24 Generous Goalscorer Evolution
The requirements for this EVO rule out a lot of meta elite-tier cards from being eligible, but there are still plenty of amazing options that can be upgraded, including the likes of:
- Brian Brobbey (Team of the Week)
- Ademola Lookman (Team of the Week)
- Peter Crouch (Hero)
- Taiwo Awoniyi (Storyline)
- Adriana Leon (Team of the Week)
- Giacomo Raspadori (Winter Wildcards)
- Racheal Kundananji (Team of the Week)
- Diogo Jota (Gold)
- Randal Kolo Muani (Gold)
All these players can be transformed into overpowered versions with the upgrades provided in this EVO.