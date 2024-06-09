EA FC 24 Hernan Crespo Greats of the Game Icon SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has released the first Icon SBC of the Path to Glory promo, with the EA FC 24 Hernan Crespo Greats of the Game Icon SBC being up for grabs. The Argentine striker has received an incredible 96-rated item, and depending on how Argentina performs in the upcoming Copa America, the item can be further upgraded in the future.

Path to Glory cards and Greats of the Game Icon cards receive upgrades in Ultimate Team depending on whether their team fulfills certain stipulations in upcoming international tournaments. The EA FC 24 Hernan Crespo Greats of the Game Icon SBC card is no different and has the potential to become 97-rated with one more PlayStyle+.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Hernan Crespo Greats of the Game Icon SBC

Crespo has amazing stats (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the Didier Drogba SBC released recently, the EA FC 24 Hernan Crespo Greats of the Game Icon SBC has several segments. There are 13 squads in total with these requirements:

Trending

Born Legend

Rare players: Minimum 11

Player quality: Exactly Bronze

Rising Star

Rare players: Minimum 11

PLayer quality: Exactly Silver

On a Loan (EA FC 24 Hernan Crespo Greats of the Game Icon SBC)

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

The Blues

Chelsea players: Minimum one

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Nerazzurri

Inter players: Minimum one

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

La Albiceleste

Argentina players: Minimum one

Any TOTS or TOTW players: MInimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

League Finesse

Premier League players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

League Legend

Serie A TIM players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

90-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

90-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

91-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

91-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

92-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 92

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Hernan Crespo Greats of the Game Icon SBC

These are some of the cheapest players you can buy during the ongoing Path to Glory promo to complete the EA FC 24 Hernan Crespo Greats of the Game Icon SBC:

Born Legend

Any 11 rare bronzes

Rising Star

Any 11 rare silvers

On a Loan (EA FC 24 Hernan Crespo Greats of the Game Icon SBC)

Any 11 84-rated cards

The Blues

Cucho Hernandez: 88

Beth Mead: 87

Thomas Muller: 84

Yannick Carrasco: 84

Stanislav Lobotka: 84

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Matthias Ginter: 84

Pernille Harder: 84

Thiago: 84

Jane Campbell: 84

Jeremias Ledesma: 82

Cost: 42,000 coins

Nerazzurri

Kieran Trippier: 87

Lena Oberdorf: 87

Lautarmo Martinez: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Dani Parejo: 86

Thiago: 84

Bruno Guimaraes: 84

Thiago Silva: 84

Marta Torrejon: 84

Amanda Ilestedt: 84

Fabinho: 84

Cost: 67,000 coins

La Albiceleste

Cristina Martin-Prieto: 92

Marcel Hartel: 91

Leif Davis: 91

Dani Parejo: 86

Jack Grealish: 85

Keira Walsh: 85

Millie Bright: 85

Aymeric Laporte: 85

John Stones: 85

Emiliano Martinez: 85

Koke: 84

Cost: 114,000 coins

League Finesse

Ada Hegerberg: 93

Cristina Martin Prieto: 92

Leif Davis: 91

Marcel Hartel: 91

Kieran Trippier: 85

Keira Walsh: 85

Aymeric Laporte: 85

Khadija Shaw: 85

Jack Grealish: 85

Yassine Bounou: 85

Koke: 84

Cost: 145,000 coins

League Legend

Ada Hegerberg: 93

Cristina Martin Prieto: 92

Leif Davis: 91

Marcel Hartel: 91

Kieran Trippier: 85

Keira Walsh: 85

Aymeric Laporte: 85

Khadija Shaw: 85

Jack Grealish: 85

Yassine Bounou: 85

Adrien Rabiot: 84

Cost: 145,000 coins

90-rated squad

Ada Hegerberg: 93

Teresa Abelleira: 93

Leif Davis: 91

Marcel Hartel: 91

Luka Modric: 87

Lena Oberdorf: 87

Lautaro Martinez: 87

Beth Mead: 87

Ewa Pajor: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Lucy Bronze: 87

Cost: 165,000 coins

90-rated squad

Ada Hegerberg: 93

Teresa Abelleira: 93

Leif Davis: 91

Marcel Hartel: 91

Luka Modric: 87

Lena Oberdorf: 87

Lautaro Martinez: 87

Beth Mead: 87

Ewa Pajor: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Lucy Bronze: 87

Cost: 165,000 coins

91-rated squad

Ada Hegerberg: 93

Clara Mateo: 92

Barbara Dunst: 92

Natasha Kowalski: 92

Marcel Hartel: 91

Kinga Szemik: 91

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Alexandra Popp: 88

Bruno Fernandes: 88

Gregor Kobel: 87

Rose Lavelle: 87

Cost: 198,000 coins

91-rated squad

Ada Hegerberg: 93

Clara Mateo: 92

Barbara Dunst: 92

Natasha Kowalski: 92

Marcel Hartel: 91

Kinga Szemik: 91

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Alexandra Popp: 88

Bruno Fernandes: 88

Gregor Kobel: 87

Rose Lavelle: 87

Cost: 198,000 coins

92-rated squad

Georgia Stanway: 93

Romain Del Castillo: 93

Ada Hegerberg: 93

Teresa Abelleira: 93

Glodis Viggosdottir: 93

Miguel Gutierrez: 92

Martin Prieto: 92

Martin Odegaard: 87

Lucy Bronze: 87

Sandra Panos: 87

Luka Modric: 87

Cost: 240,000 coins

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.