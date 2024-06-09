  • home icon
  EA FC 24 Hernan Crespo Greats of the Game Icon SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA FC 24 Hernan Crespo Greats of the Game Icon SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Jun 09, 2024 18:03 GMT
The latest player SBC is live (Image via EA Sports)
The latest player SBC is live (Image via EA Sports)

EA Sports has released the first Icon SBC of the Path to Glory promo, with the EA FC 24 Hernan Crespo Greats of the Game Icon SBC being up for grabs. The Argentine striker has received an incredible 96-rated item, and depending on how Argentina performs in the upcoming Copa America, the item can be further upgraded in the future.

Path to Glory cards and Greats of the Game Icon cards receive upgrades in Ultimate Team depending on whether their team fulfills certain stipulations in upcoming international tournaments. The EA FC 24 Hernan Crespo Greats of the Game Icon SBC card is no different and has the potential to become 97-rated with one more PlayStyle+.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Hernan Crespo Greats of the Game Icon SBC

Crespo has amazing stats (Image via EA Sports)
Crespo has amazing stats (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the Didier Drogba SBC released recently, the EA FC 24 Hernan Crespo Greats of the Game Icon SBC has several segments. There are 13 squads in total with these requirements:

Born Legend

  • Rare players: Minimum 11
  • Player quality: Exactly Bronze

Rising Star

  • Rare players: Minimum 11
  • PLayer quality: Exactly Silver

On a Loan (EA FC 24 Hernan Crespo Greats of the Game Icon SBC)

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 84

The Blues

  • Chelsea players: Minimum one
  • Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Nerazzurri

  • Inter players: Minimum one
  • Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 86

La Albiceleste

  • Argentina players: Minimum one
  • Any TOTS or TOTW players: MInimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 88

League Finesse

  • Premier League players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 89

League Legend

  • Serie A TIM players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 89

90-rated squad

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 90

90-rated squad

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 90

91-rated squad

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 91

91-rated squad

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 91

92-rated squad

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 92

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Hernan Crespo Greats of the Game Icon SBC

These are some of the cheapest players you can buy during the ongoing Path to Glory promo to complete the EA FC 24 Hernan Crespo Greats of the Game Icon SBC:

Born Legend

  • Any 11 rare bronzes

Rising Star

  • Any 11 rare silvers

On a Loan (EA FC 24 Hernan Crespo Greats of the Game Icon SBC)

  • Any 11 84-rated cards

The Blues

  • Cucho Hernandez: 88
  • Beth Mead: 87
  • Thomas Muller: 84
  • Yannick Carrasco: 84
  • Stanislav Lobotka: 84
  • Kalidou Koulibaly: 84
  • Matthias Ginter: 84
  • Pernille Harder: 84
  • Thiago: 84
  • Jane Campbell: 84
  • Jeremias Ledesma: 82

Cost: 42,000 coins

Nerazzurri

  • Kieran Trippier: 87
  • Lena Oberdorf: 87
  • Lautarmo Martinez: 87
  • Martin Odegaard: 87
  • Dani Parejo: 86
  • Thiago: 84
  • Bruno Guimaraes: 84
  • Thiago Silva: 84
  • Marta Torrejon: 84
  • Amanda Ilestedt: 84
  • Fabinho: 84

Cost: 67,000 coins

La Albiceleste

  • Cristina Martin-Prieto: 92
  • Marcel Hartel: 91
  • Leif Davis: 91
  • Dani Parejo: 86
  • Jack Grealish: 85
  • Keira Walsh: 85
  • Millie Bright: 85
  • Aymeric Laporte: 85
  • John Stones: 85
  • Emiliano Martinez: 85
  • Koke: 84

Cost: 114,000 coins

League Finesse

  • Ada Hegerberg: 93
  • Cristina Martin Prieto: 92
  • Leif Davis: 91
  • Marcel Hartel: 91
  • Kieran Trippier: 85
  • Keira Walsh: 85
  • Aymeric Laporte: 85
  • Khadija Shaw: 85
  • Jack Grealish: 85
  • Yassine Bounou: 85
  • Koke: 84

Cost: 145,000 coins

League Legend

  • Ada Hegerberg: 93
  • Cristina Martin Prieto: 92
  • Leif Davis: 91
  • Marcel Hartel: 91
  • Kieran Trippier: 85
  • Keira Walsh: 85
  • Aymeric Laporte: 85
  • Khadija Shaw: 85
  • Jack Grealish: 85
  • Yassine Bounou: 85
  • Adrien Rabiot: 84

Cost: 145,000 coins

90-rated squad

  • Ada Hegerberg: 93
  • Teresa Abelleira: 93
  • Leif Davis: 91
  • Marcel Hartel: 91
  • Luka Modric: 87
  • Lena Oberdorf: 87
  • Lautaro Martinez: 87
  • Beth Mead: 87
  • Ewa Pajor: 87
  • Martin Odegaard: 87
  • Lucy Bronze: 87

Cost: 165,000 coins

90-rated squad

  • Ada Hegerberg: 93
  • Teresa Abelleira: 93
  • Leif Davis: 91
  • Marcel Hartel: 91
  • Luka Modric: 87
  • Lena Oberdorf: 87
  • Lautaro Martinez: 87
  • Beth Mead: 87
  • Ewa Pajor: 87
  • Martin Odegaard: 87
  • Lucy Bronze: 87

Cost: 165,000 coins

91-rated squad

  • Ada Hegerberg: 93
  • Clara Mateo: 92
  • Barbara Dunst: 92
  • Natasha Kowalski: 92
  • Marcel Hartel: 91
  • Kinga Szemik: 91
  • Joshua Kimmich: 88
  • Alexandra Popp: 88
  • Bruno Fernandes: 88
  • Gregor Kobel: 87
  • Rose Lavelle: 87

Cost: 198,000 coins

91-rated squad

  • Ada Hegerberg: 93
  • Clara Mateo: 92
  • Barbara Dunst: 92
  • Natasha Kowalski: 92
  • Marcel Hartel: 91
  • Kinga Szemik: 91
  • Joshua Kimmich: 88
  • Alexandra Popp: 88
  • Bruno Fernandes: 88
  • Gregor Kobel: 87
  • Rose Lavelle: 87

Cost: 198,000 coins

92-rated squad

  • Georgia Stanway: 93
  • Romain Del Castillo: 93
  • Ada Hegerberg: 93
  • Teresa Abelleira: 93
  • Glodis Viggosdottir: 93
  • Miguel Gutierrez: 92
  • Martin Prieto: 92
  • Martin Odegaard: 87
  • Lucy Bronze: 87
  • Sandra Panos: 87
  • Luka Modric: 87

Cost: 240,000 coins

Edited by Arundhoti Palit
