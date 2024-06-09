EA FC 24 Hernan Crespo Greats of the Game Icon SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has released the first Icon SBC of the Path to Glory promo, with the EA FC 24 Hernan Crespo Greats of the Game Icon SBC being up for grabs. The Argentine striker has received an incredible 96-rated item, and depending on how Argentina performs in the upcoming Copa America, the item can be further upgraded in the future.
Path to Glory cards and Greats of the Game Icon cards receive upgrades in Ultimate Team depending on whether their team fulfills certain stipulations in upcoming international tournaments. The EA FC 24 Hernan Crespo Greats of the Game Icon SBC card is no different and has the potential to become 97-rated with one more PlayStyle+.
All tasks of the EA FC 24 Hernan Crespo Greats of the Game Icon SBC
Similar to the Didier Drogba SBC released recently, the EA FC 24 Hernan Crespo Greats of the Game Icon SBC has several segments. There are 13 squads in total with these requirements:
Born Legend
- Rare players: Minimum 11
- Player quality: Exactly Bronze
Rising Star
- Rare players: Minimum 11
- PLayer quality: Exactly Silver
On a Loan (EA FC 24 Hernan Crespo Greats of the Game Icon SBC)
- Team overall rating: Minimum 84
The Blues
- Chelsea players: Minimum one
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 85
Nerazzurri
- Inter players: Minimum one
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 86
La Albiceleste
- Argentina players: Minimum one
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: MInimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
League Finesse
- Premier League players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
League Legend
- Serie A TIM players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
90-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
90-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
91-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 91
91-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 91
92-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 92
Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Hernan Crespo Greats of the Game Icon SBC
These are some of the cheapest players you can buy during the ongoing Path to Glory promo to complete the EA FC 24 Hernan Crespo Greats of the Game Icon SBC:
Born Legend
- Any 11 rare bronzes
Rising Star
- Any 11 rare silvers
On a Loan (EA FC 24 Hernan Crespo Greats of the Game Icon SBC)
- Any 11 84-rated cards
The Blues
- Cucho Hernandez: 88
- Beth Mead: 87
- Thomas Muller: 84
- Yannick Carrasco: 84
- Stanislav Lobotka: 84
- Kalidou Koulibaly: 84
- Matthias Ginter: 84
- Pernille Harder: 84
- Thiago: 84
- Jane Campbell: 84
- Jeremias Ledesma: 82
Cost: 42,000 coins
Nerazzurri
- Kieran Trippier: 87
- Lena Oberdorf: 87
- Lautarmo Martinez: 87
- Martin Odegaard: 87
- Dani Parejo: 86
- Thiago: 84
- Bruno Guimaraes: 84
- Thiago Silva: 84
- Marta Torrejon: 84
- Amanda Ilestedt: 84
- Fabinho: 84
Cost: 67,000 coins
La Albiceleste
- Cristina Martin-Prieto: 92
- Marcel Hartel: 91
- Leif Davis: 91
- Dani Parejo: 86
- Jack Grealish: 85
- Keira Walsh: 85
- Millie Bright: 85
- Aymeric Laporte: 85
- John Stones: 85
- Emiliano Martinez: 85
- Koke: 84
Cost: 114,000 coins
League Finesse
- Ada Hegerberg: 93
- Cristina Martin Prieto: 92
- Leif Davis: 91
- Marcel Hartel: 91
- Kieran Trippier: 85
- Keira Walsh: 85
- Aymeric Laporte: 85
- Khadija Shaw: 85
- Jack Grealish: 85
- Yassine Bounou: 85
- Koke: 84
Cost: 145,000 coins
League Legend
- Ada Hegerberg: 93
- Cristina Martin Prieto: 92
- Leif Davis: 91
- Marcel Hartel: 91
- Kieran Trippier: 85
- Keira Walsh: 85
- Aymeric Laporte: 85
- Khadija Shaw: 85
- Jack Grealish: 85
- Yassine Bounou: 85
- Adrien Rabiot: 84
Cost: 145,000 coins
90-rated squad
- Ada Hegerberg: 93
- Teresa Abelleira: 93
- Leif Davis: 91
- Marcel Hartel: 91
- Luka Modric: 87
- Lena Oberdorf: 87
- Lautaro Martinez: 87
- Beth Mead: 87
- Ewa Pajor: 87
- Martin Odegaard: 87
- Lucy Bronze: 87
Cost: 165,000 coins
90-rated squad
- Ada Hegerberg: 93
- Teresa Abelleira: 93
- Leif Davis: 91
- Marcel Hartel: 91
- Luka Modric: 87
- Lena Oberdorf: 87
- Lautaro Martinez: 87
- Beth Mead: 87
- Ewa Pajor: 87
- Martin Odegaard: 87
- Lucy Bronze: 87
Cost: 165,000 coins
91-rated squad
- Ada Hegerberg: 93
- Clara Mateo: 92
- Barbara Dunst: 92
- Natasha Kowalski: 92
- Marcel Hartel: 91
- Kinga Szemik: 91
- Joshua Kimmich: 88
- Alexandra Popp: 88
- Bruno Fernandes: 88
- Gregor Kobel: 87
- Rose Lavelle: 87
Cost: 198,000 coins
91-rated squad
- Ada Hegerberg: 93
- Clara Mateo: 92
- Barbara Dunst: 92
- Natasha Kowalski: 92
- Marcel Hartel: 91
- Kinga Szemik: 91
- Joshua Kimmich: 88
- Alexandra Popp: 88
- Bruno Fernandes: 88
- Gregor Kobel: 87
- Rose Lavelle: 87
Cost: 198,000 coins
92-rated squad
- Georgia Stanway: 93
- Romain Del Castillo: 93
- Ada Hegerberg: 93
- Teresa Abelleira: 93
- Glodis Viggosdottir: 93
- Miguel Gutierrez: 92
- Martin Prieto: 92
- Martin Odegaard: 87
- Lucy Bronze: 87
- Sandra Panos: 87
- Luka Modric: 87
Cost: 240,000 coins
