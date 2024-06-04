How will EA FC 24 Path to Glory Icons and Heroes receive upgrades?

With Team of the Season coming to an end in Ultimate Team, leaks on social media have hinted at EA FC 24 Path To Glory cards arriving soon as part of the next event. These will be featured in the Festival of Football event, celebrating the upcoming Euros and Copa America tournaments. If leaks are to be believed, the promo will contain dynamic cards as well.

The idea was previously implemented during the World Cup in FIFA 23, as well as during the previous Euros in FIFA 21. With the prestigious tournament returning once again, EA Sports will soon release similar cards, including both Icons and Heroes as well.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks by X/FUT Scoreboard. This account has had accurate and reliable leaks about previous promos as well.

How will EA FC 24 Path to Glory Icons and Heroes get upgraded?

This promo usually features players who are currently playing the sport and could be involved in their country's national roster during these tournaments. While this might still be the case in the latest title, EA Sports has also included Heroes and Icons in the EA FC 24 Path to Glory event. These cards will be called "Greats of the Game."

While not much is known about the upgrade path required for current-gen players, FUT Scoreboard has leaked the stipulations for these Icons and Heroes to get boosted. These are the requirements:

Initial boost: All items will receive an initial upgrade over their previous versions at the launch of the EA FC 24 Path to Glory campaign.

+1 overall: The player's nation scores two goals in the Euros/Copa America tournament.

Additional PlayStyle+ OR a 99-rated stat: The player's nation scores four goals in the Euros/Copa America tournament.

These are pretty lenient and achievable goals for most nations participating in these tournaments. With Icons and Heroes already being overpowered in the current meta, the EA FC 24 Path to Glory promo has the potential to be the best event of the year. It could also be the first promo to feature cards with four PlayStyle+ traits in EA FC 24.

