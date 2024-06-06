All leaked EA FC 24 Path to Glory players

With the Festival of Football celebration just starting, EA Sports will soon release the EA FC 24 Path to Glory players in Utimate Team. This will include both current-gen footballers participating in the tournament, as well as Icons and Heroes. The latter will be called Greats of the Game, and social media leaks have already revealed some of them.

While EA Sports has released details about how these EA FC 24 Path to Glory players will be upgraded in the world of Ultimate Team, not much is known about who will be part of the event. However, leaks from social media accounts like FUT Scoreboard and FUT Sheriff have hinted at who the cards might be.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on leaks from X/FUT Scoreboard and X/FUT Sheriff. These accounts have provided reliable and accurate leaks in the past.

These EA FC 24 Path to Glory players have been leaked

The EA FC 24 Path To Glory players are dynamic in nature, and can receive boosts based on their team's performance in the EUROS and Copa America. The update conditions are slightly different for currently active players and Greats of the Game, with the latter being eligible for only two boosts overall. However, the leaked roster is certainly amazing.

These are the regular EA FC 24 Path To Glory players who have been leaked:

Frenkie De Jong

William Saliba

Alphonso Davies

Enzo Fernandez

Rodrigo Bentancur

Andreas Christensen

Dusan Vlahovic

Mikhail Antonio

Kyle Walker

Julian Alvarez

Federico Chiesa

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Ronald Araujo

Meanwhile, these are the Heroes and Icons rumored to arrive as Greats of the Game in the upcoming promo:

Rivaldo (Icon)

Diego Forlan (Hero)

Antonio Di Natale (Hero)

Kenny Dalglish (Icon)

Luis Hernandez (Icon)

Michael Ballack (Icon)

EA Sports has already given gamers a sneak peak into what the card design and upgrades could look like, as the latest Ultimate Team season has multiple of such items in the season ladder rewards.

Not only do these players possess the stats and attributes required to be overpowered, they also have the potential to have four Playstyle+ traits in EA FC 24 — this will naturally elevate their performances even further on the virtual pitch.

