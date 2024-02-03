EA FC 24 High Efficiency SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

With the Road to the Final promo being in full swing in Ultimate Team, EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 High Efficiency SBC so that gamers can get their hands on some cheap and easy packs. This is the second such SBC to be released during the event, with each completion helping fans make progress in an objective set that offers even more rewards.

Puzzle SBCs have been an incredible addition to Ultimate Team and offer exciting pack rewards in exchange for some low-rated fodder players. While the requirements of such SBCs can sometimes be challenging due to the complicated stipulations, the perks are worth the grind. The EA FC 24 High Efficiency SBC is the perfect example.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 High Efficiency SBC

Expand Tweet

Similar to all other Puzzle SBCs released so far in the game cycle, the EA FC 24 High Efficiency SBC requires a single squad with a specific set of restrictions and stipulations. These are the exact requirements mentioned in the SBC:

Players from the same league: Minimum three in your starting eleven

Players from the same country/Region: Minimum five in your starting eleven

Gold players: Minimum four in your starting eleven

Player quality: Minimum silver in your starting eleven

Total chemistry: Minimum 14

While the requirements might seem a bit detailed and complicated at first, the SBC itself is extremely cheap and easy to complete. This is mainly because of the low overall threshold, with only four gold players required. To make the most out of their resources, gamers should submit four gold players and fill the rest of the squad with silver items.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 High Efficiency SBC

With the requirements of the SBC being rather low-rated, there are plenty of cheap players that can be used to complete it. These are some of the most affordable and cost-effective players to buy:

Graham Burke: 66

Wout Faes: 76

Aaron Martin: 76

Conor Coventry: 67

Jame McGrath: 65

Megan Connolly: 77

Jonny Hayes: 67

Greg Cunningham: 68

Mark McGuinness: 68

Tonny Vilhena: 75

Jack Bonham: 67

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 2,900 coins, while the group reward for completing the challenge is a Small Gold Players pack. This pack contains six gold players, with one being a Rare item.

Is it worth completing the EA FC 24 High Efficiency SBC?

While the pack itself is nothing too exciting, this SBC is one part of the RTTF Puzzle Completionist objective set. Not only can gamers get their hands on a pack by completing the SBC, they will receive another pack for completing a segment of that objective set. They also need to complete all the Puzzle SBCs that will be released during the RTTF event to unlock the overall group reward, which makes the EA FC 24 High Efficiency SBC worth completing.