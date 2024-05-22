EA FC 24: How to build the fastest starting 11 in Ultimate Team

Pace is king in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team (UT), where speed can turn the tide of a match in an instant. Many players exploit this by assembling the fastest team possible to dominate on the counter-attack and outpace their opponents. If you want to build a lightning-fast starting 11, here’s a comprehensive guide to help you strike the perfect balance between speed and affordability.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Guide to building an EA FC 24 Ultimate Team with fast players

Key points to remember while making a FUT pace team (Image via EA Sports)

Prioritize pace

When assembling your squad, prioritize players with high Pace stats, particularly for attackers and wingers. Look for cards with at least 85+ Pace to ensure you have the speed needed to outrun defenders and exploit space behind the defense. High-speed players can quickly transition from defense to attack, creating numerous scoring opportunities.

Consider chemistry over overall rating

Chemistry is crucial in UT, often more so than the overall rating. Strong chemistry links (green) between players provide significant stat boosts, making your team perform better on the pitch. Sacrificing a point or two in overall rating for better chemistry can be a wise move. Good chemistry ensures that your players are in the right positions and maximizes their potential.

Target leagues other than Premier League

While the Premier League is popular, it comes with inflated prices. Leagues like Ligue 1, Serie A, or Bundesliga often have fast, affordable players. Exploring these leagues can help you find hidden gems without breaking the bank. These leagues offer players with excellent Pace and good overall stats at a fraction of the cost of their Premier League counterparts.

Utilize Squad Building Challenges (SBCs)

Early Squad Building Challenges are a great way to get started. They can reward you with solid starting players and packs that might contain speedy players to bolster your squad. Completing these challenges can provide untradeable cards that enhance your team's chemistry and overall performance without you having to spend a lot of coins.

Building your fast FUT EA FC 24 team: Step-by-step guide

Step-by-step detailed guide for a fast FUT team (Image via EA Sports)

Formation

Choose a formation for your EA FC 24 FUT that suits your playstyle and maximizes the use of pacey players. Formations like 4-3-3, 3-5-2, or 4-2-3-1 are ideal as they include wingers who can exploit their speed. These formations allow for quick transitions and utilize wide players to stretch the opposition’s defense.

Starting Strikers

Look for quick, agile attackers with good finishing. Lower-rated options with high Pace can often outperform slower, high-rated strikers. Players like Moussa Diaby (TOTS) with 98 sprint speed and 96 acceleration are excellent choices for breaking down defenses with their blistering speed.

Pacey Wingers

Prioritize wingers with blistering Pace and decent crossing/dribbling. Kingsley Coman (TOTS) and Vinicius Jr. (TOTS) are top-tier choices with 98 and 95 sprint speeds, respectively. These players can exploit the flanks, cut inside, and create scoring opportunities.

Fullbacks with Pace

Fullbacks with good Pace can join the attack and provide width. Alphonso Davies (TOTS) and Achraf Hakimi (TOTW) are prime examples, boasting near-max speed stats. Fast fullbacks can overlap with wingers, providing additional attacking options and helping to maintain pressure on the opposition.

Solid Center Backs

While defending is key, your center backs also need a decent Pace to keep up with fast attackers. Look for balanced players who offer good defending and enough speed to stay competitive. Players like Eder Militao (TOTY) with 86 sprint speed and 84 acceleration provide the perfect blend of defense and speed.

Central Midfielder Mix

Aim for a balanced midfield with a box-to-box midfielder with a decent Pace and a more defensive CDM. Federico Valverde (TOTS) is a powerhouse with 94 sprint speed and 92 acceleration, providing both offensive and defensive support. Pair him with a defensive midfielder like Joshua Kimmich (TOTY) to maintain a strong midfield presence.

Goalkeeper

While not a focus for speed, a good goalkeeper is vital. Pick a reliable option with strong reflexes like Gianluigi Donnarumma (TOTW) or Thibaut Courtois (TOTS). Both have exceptional reflexes and diving abilities, so they can handle high-pressure situations effectively.

Additional tips

Study and understand the stats of each card to make the best team you intend to (Image via EA Sports)

Use loan players : Try different options before committing your coins. Loan players can provide a temporary boost to your squad and help you test various formations and player combinations.

: Try different options before committing your coins. Loan players can provide a temporary boost to your squad and help you test various formations and player combinations. Rotate your squad : Maximize chemistry links by rotating players as needed. Switching players based on chemistry can ensure your team remains strong and adaptable.

: Maximize chemistry links by rotating players as needed. Switching players based on chemistry can ensure your team remains strong and adaptable. Monitor the Transfer Market : Keep an eye out for bargains with high Pace stats. Prices fluctuate, and you can often find excellent deals on fast players during market lows.

: Keep an eye out for bargains with high Pace stats. Prices fluctuate, and you can often find excellent deals on fast players during market lows. Play objectives and Squad Battles: Earn rewards packs that can yield better players. Completing objectives and performing well in Squad Battles can provide you with packs that may contain top-tier pacey players.

Best fast-paced cards currently available in EA FC 24

Some of the fastest cards in the game currently (Image via EA Sports)

Alphonso Davies (TOTS) : 99 sprint speed, 98 acceleration, a top choice for left-back.

: 99 sprint speed, 98 acceleration, a top choice for left-back. Achraf Hakimi (TOTW) : 98 sprint speed, 96 acceleration, offering strong defensive capabilities.

: 98 sprint speed, 96 acceleration, offering strong defensive capabilities. Theo Hernandez (TOTS) : 97 sprint speed, 95 acceleration, another excellent left-back option.

: 97 sprint speed, 95 acceleration, another excellent left-back option. Joao Cancelo (TOTS) : 94 sprint speed, 92 acceleration, versatile and effective in attack.

: 94 sprint speed, 92 acceleration, versatile and effective in attack. Christopher Nkunku (TOTS) : 97 sprint speed, 95 acceleration, well-rounded with excellent dribbling.

: 97 sprint speed, 95 acceleration, well-rounded with excellent dribbling. Kylian Mbappe (TOTY) : 99 sprint speed, 98 acceleration, capable of playing anywhere in attack.

: 99 sprint speed, 98 acceleration, capable of playing anywhere in attack. Luis Diaz (TOTS) : 96 sprint speed, 94 acceleration, versatile and creative.

: 96 sprint speed, 94 acceleration, versatile and creative. Federico Valverde (TOTS) : 94 sprint speed, 92 acceleration, combines pace with physicality.

: 94 sprint speed, 92 acceleration, combines pace with physicality. Kingsley Coman (TOTS) : 98 sprint speed, 97 acceleration, a dynamic winger.

: 98 sprint speed, 97 acceleration, a dynamic winger. Vinicius Jr. (TOTS) : 95 sprint speed, 95 acceleration, excellent dribbling skills.

: 95 sprint speed, 95 acceleration, excellent dribbling skills. Adama Traore (TOTW) : 99 sprint speed, 97 acceleration, incredible raw pace but needs technical support.

: 99 sprint speed, 97 acceleration, incredible raw pace but needs technical support. Moussa Diaby (TOTS): 98 sprint speed, 96 acceleration, agile and quick.

By focusing on these strategies and players, you can build a squad that not only keeps up with the competition but also exploits the power of Pace to its fullest. This will allow you to outpace, outmaneuver, and outscore your opponents in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

If you are interested in other topics related to EA FC 24, check out these articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback