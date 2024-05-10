Best EA FC 24 Ultimate Team squad under 500k (May 2024)

With plenty of new gamers flocking to Ultimate Team during the Team of the Season promo, beginners will be looking for the best EA FC 24 Ultimate Team squad under 500k. There are some incredibly overpowered yet affordable TOTS items in the game that are perfect for such a roster, giving fans plenty of options when building a team.

For lower-budget sides, players from EA FC 24 Mixed Leagues TOTS are the best bet. However, the best EA FC 24 Ultimate Team squad under 500k will include plenty of main-league Team of the Season cards as well. All these items possess the stats, attributes, and PlayStyles needed to be viable on the virtual pitch and help you compete against the best teams in the game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions. Card prices can change over time.

What is the best EA FC 24 Ultimate Team squad under 500k?

The EA FC 24 Bundesliga Team of the Season lineup has introduced some really useful yet cheap cards that even beginners can get their hands on after spending some time in Ultimate Team.

When paired up with players from previous TOTS lineups, these players form the best EA FC 24 Ultimate Team squad under 500k, offering gamers an incredible balance of pace and power in the current meta.

The players used in this roster will be best utilized in a 4-4-2, 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-2-1 formation in-game. The starting formation to accommodate all players is 4-4-2, with a Premier League manager being required to get all of them on full chemistry points.

Player name Card type and rating Price Ollie Watkins (ST) TOTS (93) 50,000 Donyell Malen (ST) TOTS (91) 89,000 Jadon Sancho (LM) TOTS Moments (94) 73,000 Karim Adeyemi (RM) TOTS Moments (90) 30,000 Granit Xhaka (CM) TOTS (92) 118,000 Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (CM) TOTS (90) 20,000 Leif Davis (LB) TOTS (91) 18,000 Kyle Walker-Pieters (RB) TOTS (89) 17,500 Edmond Tapsoba (CB) TOTS Moments (91) 20,000 Waldemaar Anton (CB) TOTS (90) 32,000 Nick Pope (GK) TOTGS (86) 24,000

The overall combined price of all these cards is just under 500,000 coins in the current state of the transfer market. This cost threshold could shift depending on the cards released during future Team of the Season promos, but the variation should be minimal.

These players are overpowered (Image via EA Sports)

With players like Donyell Malen and Premier League TOTS striker Ollie Watkins spearheading the attack, gamers will have the pace and shooting abilities required to dominate the best defensive lineups. Sancho and Adeyemi on the wings will provide the speed, dribbling abilities, and skills needed to trick wing-backs and create chances.

In defense, both Kyle Walker-Pieters and Leif Davis have the pace and defending abilities required to catch up to even the fastest attackers. Similarly, the centre-back pairing of Edmond Tapsoba and Waldemaar Anton have the physical stature and pace needed to dispossess any attacker in the game. All these factors combine to make this the best EA FC 24 Ultimate Team squad under 500k.

