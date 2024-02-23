If a rumor from reliable leaker and content specialist FIFATradingRomaniat is true, the EA FC 24 Alex Scott Fantasy Hero SBC will appear soon in Ultimate Team. This is the second Fantasy Hero challenge to be leaked following the earlier leak concerning Ludovic Giuly.

Naturally, fans have plenty of reasons to be excited about the upcoming card. The FC Fantasy promo is already live, and its first set of special cards is currently available in packs. While EA Sports hasn't revealed anything about the EA FC 24 Alex Scott Fantasy Hero SBC, certain predictions regarding its release and cost can be made based on how such challenges work in Ultimate Team.

When can fans expect the EA FC 24 Alex Scott Fantasy Hero SBC in Ultimate Team?

The EA FC 24 Alex Scott Fantasy Hero SBC didn't appear on the opening night of the FC Fantasy Hero promo. Since its official date hasn't been revealed, there's a great chance for it to appear tomorrow, February 24. EA Sports released two Future Stars Icon SBCs on the last two Saturday evenings.

This makes it extremely likely for Scott's Fantasy Hero SBC to appear during tomorrow's content launch at 6 pm UK time. That said, tomorrow could see Giuly's SBC as well. Hence, readers should keep their expectations in check.

Once the official SBC is out, a detailed completion guide will be available on Sportskeeda.

How much could the EA FC 24 Alex Scott Fantasy Hero SBC cost?

An SBC's completion cost depends on its tasks and their conditions. Existing cards of Alex Scott could serve as an indicator of how much the rumored Fantasy Hero challenge's price might be.

As of this writing, Scott's UWCL Hero item is available for 200,000 coins on consoles and 250,000 on the PC. The upcoming version will not only have better stats and a higher overall, but it could also have double playsytle+.

Additionally, Alex Scott's Fantasy Hero card could get two in-form upgrades as well. Taking all of this into account, players should reserve a budget of at least 350,000 coins if they're considering completing this SBC in the future.