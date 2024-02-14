EA FC 24 Diogo Jota Premier League POTM SBC leaked : Possible costs and more

If rumors are to be believed, the EA FC 24 Diogo Jota Premier League POTM SBC could be coming soon to Ultimate Team. The news was by reliable leaker FUT Sheriff, who posted it on their X account. Jota was one of six nominees to win the best Premier League player for January. Whoever ultimately wins the vote will get a special card in Ultimate Team.

So far, EA Sports hasn't made any news official since the results haven't been declared yet. However, there are many reasons for gamers to be excited. Moreover, certain predictions can be made about the EA FC 24 Diogo Jota Premier League POTM SBC, if he does appear in Ultimate Team.

When can fans expect to get the EA FC 24 Diogo Jota Premier League POTM SBC?

The official release date hasn't been shared by EA Sports, which is usually along with the results. Typically, EA Sports declares the results on the second Friday of each month. If the same pattern is followed, the EA FC 24 Diogo Jota Premier League POTM SBC could be released on February 16.

That said, the developers have broken this trend in the past with the Son Heung Min Premier League POTM SBC.

Since FUT Sheriff hasn't hinted at a possible release date, readers are advised to not speculate prematurely, and wait for the official release instead. Once the SBC goes live, a detailed guide will be available at Sportskeeda, including the cheapest solutions.

How much will the EA FC 24 Diogo Jota Premier League POTM SBC cost? (expected)

The completion cost of any SBC depends on the tasks and their conditions. When it comes to Premier League POTM SBCs, there have been both scenarios of expensive and cheap prices. Cards like Mohamed Salah and Son were expensive, whereas Solanke and Maguire were cheap.

Meanwhile, Jota could be somewhere in the middle. Fans should set aside a budget between 300,000-400,000 coins. However, the fodder prices could inflate, resulting in higher prices when the SBC goes live.