EA FC 24 leak hints at Kevin De Bruyne being part of Centurions Team 2

Despite the first week of the Centurions promo being active for less than two days in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, social media is already replete with leaks suggesting that Kevin De Bruyne will be part of the second roster. The Belgian maestro is regarded as one of the best players in the world, and his overall rating in the latest title reflects his reputation and abilities.

With an OVR of 91 in EA FC 24, Kevin De Bruyne is one of the four highest-rated players in the game. However, an injury at the very start of the ongoing season has sidelined him for a long period of time. This means that he will not be able to receive performance-based special cards for a while in Ultimate Team, making him the perfect candidate for a promo like Centurions.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak by Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

Kevin De Bruyne is rumored to be part of Centurions Team 2 in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

The first batch of Centurions already features some of the most overpowered players in EA FC 24, with big names like Ruud Gullit, Marcus Rashford, and Jairzinho receiving boosted versions. With Kevin De Bruyne being leaked as part of the second lineup, the upcoming weeks could have some incredible content in the world of Ultimate Team.

The Manchester City playmaker already has a Flashback SBC item released during the Early Access stage of the game. Still, his leaked Centurions card could potentially eclipse this item in every aspect.

What will Centurions Kevin De Bruyne look like in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Being a throwback to his younger days, the Flashback version of KDB is much lower-rated than his base card, but he is far superior in some stats, like pace and defending. His rumored Centurions card has the potential to be better in terms of stats as well as the overall rating.

FUT Sheriff predicts that he will be 92-rated with the following key attributes:

Pace: 75

Shooting: 89

Passing: 95

Dribbling: 88

Defending: 67

Physicality: 80

He already has a five-star weak foot, along with some of the most overpowered passing PlayStyles in EA FC 24. This makes him the perfect creative midfielder for any side in the game, especially for teams playing in the 41212(2) or 4321 formations. With such a big name already being leaked, fans will definitely be looking forward to the release of Centurions Team 2.