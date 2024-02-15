EA FC 24 Deniz Undav Bundesliga POTM SBC leaked: Possible costs and more

If the latest rumor is true, the EA FC 24 Deniz Undav Bundesliga POTM SBC will appear soon in Ultimate Team. The news has been shared on social media by reliable leaker FUT Sheriff. The German striker was part of several nominations, all of whom have performed splendidly in the Bundesliga during January.

The official results of the polls are yet to be declared by EA Sports. Thanks to the leak, the community can safely expect what's coming next in Ultimate Team. Moreover, certain predictions could be made about the EA FC 24 Deniz Undav Bundesliga POTM SBC based on past trends.

In fact, EA Sports has previously indicated that the Bundesliga POTM SBC will be released very soon.

When can fans expect to get the EA FC 24 Deniz Undav Bundesliga POTM SBC?

The new SBC could be released as early as later tonight (February 15, 2024) when the new content is released in Ultimate Team at 6 pm UK time. However, EA Sports hasn't officially confirmed the date, so readers are advised to refrain from speculating prematurely.

Alternatively, the EA FC 24 Deniz Undav Bundesliga POTM SBC could be released tomorrow (February 16. 2024). The Diogo Jota Premier League POTM SBC is also expected for an upcoming launch, and both challenges could become available tomorrow in Ultimate Team. Once the SBC is officially available, a detailed guide along with the cheapest solutions will be presented here at Sportskeeda.

How much could the EA FC 24 Deniz Undav Bundesliga POTM SBC cost?

The completion cost of any SBC depends on the tasks and their conditions. Incidentally, Undav was part of a previous Bundesliga POTM SBC, and it was an affordable option back then. The upcoming SBC is expected to follow a similar pattern again, especially with fodder prices at an all-time low.

It's best for players to reserve a budget between 50,000 and 60,000 coins if they're interested in completing this challenge. Moreover, the final completion cost will also depend on how many cards someone is using from their own collection.