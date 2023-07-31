EA Sports has provided fans with a ton of details about THE Career Mode in the upcoming EA FC 24 title through its latest Deep Dive trailer, including the addition of Playstyles in Player Career mode. This is one of the most influential new features being implemented in the gameplay mechanics of the much-anticipated title, and gamers will be able to apply these perks to their created athlete as well.

The addition of Playstyles was one of the three main features that EA Sports emphasized on during its gameplay reveal trailer, which is a testament to its importance in EA FC 24. With Career Mode now being more exciting and immersive than ever before, it makes perfect sense for Playstyles to be added to Player Career as well, giving gamers more control than ever before.

Playstyles will be available in EA FC 24 Player Career Mode

From the information revealed by the developers so far, gamers believe that Playstyles will replace the Traits system implemented in previous iterations of the series. EA Sports recently released its Career Mode Deep Dive for EA FC 24, and these styles have been confirmed to be part of the Player Career progression system.

What are Playstyles?

These are traits and qualities that allow players to transcend stats and attributes, providing them with specific abilities based on their style of play. There will be a total of 34 distinct Playstyles in EA FC 24, each providing the athlete with a unique boost to their performance.

For example, the Dead Ball style will transform the footballer into a set-piece specialist capable of scoring incredible free-kicks. Meanwhile, the Press Proven style will allow creative maestros to shield the ball from their opponents and make efficient passes under pressure.

Playstyles+ is the elevated tier of these styles. The footballers possessing this perk will get an even more significant boost to this particular aspect of their game.

How to unlock new Playstyles in EA FC 24 Player Career Mode?

As confirmed by EA Sports, these styles will be an integral part of the Player Career Mode progression system in the upcoming title. They will depend on the Player Personality, which was a feature introduced earlier in the series. Based on the specific choices that gamers make, their created athlete will possess a specific personality on the virtual pitch: Maverick, Heartbeat, or Virtuoso.

Based on their personality, the player will have multiple Playstyles available to them that they can unlock by progressing along the Personality tiers. By reaching the top tier of any Personality type, gamers will unlock the Playstyle+ feature, giving them world-class abilities in that specific discipline of the game.