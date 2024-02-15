EA FC 24 Lauren Hemp Future Stars SBC leaked: Possible costs and more

If rumors turn out to be true, the EA FC 24 Lauren Hemp Future Stars SBC will be released very soon in Ultimate Team. Reliable leaker FUT Sheriff has hinted at the Manchester City forward coming to the upcoming promo as a new challenge, and there's plenty of reason for fans to be excited. From the looks of it, she could well become the first SBC to come as part of Team 2 celebrations.

So far, EA Sports hasn't officially revealed its next set of plans. However, info about Future Stars Team 2 has already been leaked by reliable names like FIFATradingRomania and ASYFutTrader. The EA FC 24 Lauren Hemp Future Stars SBC could be available very soon if EA Sports follows its typical pattern of launching content.

When can fans expect the EA FC 24 Lauren Hemp Future Stars SBC? (expected dates)

FUT Sheriff has predicted that the EA FC 24 Lauren Hemp Future Stars SBC will be available as part of Team 2 celebrations. Team 2 will go live tomorrow, February 16, at 6 pm UK time. The upcoming SBC could also be released at the same time. However, the challenge could also drop on February 17 or February 19 as well.

Readers are advised to wait for the official release, and they should refrain from jumping to any premature conclusions. Once the SBC goes live, a detailed guide will be available on Sportskeeda to help unlock the card.

How much could the EA FC 24 Lauren Hemp Future Stars SBC cost to complete?

When it comes to SBC, the completion cost depends on the tasks and their conditions. Over the course of last week, the community has received plenty of Future Stars SBCs. All of them have been affordable, and the upcoming challenge is expected to follow a similar pattern.

You should reserve a budget between 180,000 and 230,000 coins, considering that fodder prices are at an all-time low. Additionally, you should start saving cards rated 87 or higher, which will allow you to bring down the completion cost.