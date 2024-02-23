EA FC 24 Ludovic Giuly Fantasy Hero SBC leaked : Possible costs and more

The EA FC 24 Ludovic Giuly Fantasy Hero SBC could be the next big player challenge coming to Ultimate Team if the recent rumors are to be believed. The information has been shared online by reliable leaker FIFATradingRomania, who posted the news on their X account. This could be exciting news for fans, as Heroes SBC are not quite common in the first place.

So far, EA Sports has remained tight-lipped about all upcoming content surrounding the FC Fantasy promo. Hence, leaks about the EA FC 24 Ludovic Giuly Fantasy Hero SBC will be incredibly helpful to those looking to add a wide attacker. Moreover, certain predictions can also be made based on how such SBCs have typically operated in the previous promos.

When can fans expect the EA FC 24 Ludovic Giuly Fantasy Hero SBC to release?

The FC Fantasy promo goes live later tonight on Friday, February 23. The EA FC 24 Ludovic Giuly Fantasy Hero SBC could appear as early as later tonight. However, February 24 is a likely date as of writing. This is based on how the Icon SBCs were released as part of the Future Stars promo.

Over the last two weeks, EA Sports has released two Icon SBCs on Saturday evenings. They have featured the Future Stars version of Andriy Shevchenko and Roberto Baggio. Typically, EA Sports follows a set routine when it comes to promo content. This means tomorrow (Saturday evening) has a high chance of getting this FC Fantasy Hero SBC.

That said, EA Sports reserves all rights when it comes to releasing special SBCs in the first place. Hence, readers are requested to refrain from drawing premature conclusions about when this player challenge will drop. Once it goes live, a detailed solution guide will be available on Sportskeeda.

How much will the EA FC 24 Ludovic Giuly Fantasy Hero SBC cost?

The completion cost of any challenge eventually depends on the number of tasks and their conditions. As of writing, the UCL version of Giuly is available for 50,000 coins on the market.

That said, the FC Fantasy version will not only have better stats, but the card will be eligible for future upgrades as well. Players should keep a budget of at least 250,000 coins if they plan on completing the SBC when it becomes available in Ultimate Team.