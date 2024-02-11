EA FC 24: Is the Future Stars Supernova Pack worth it?

The Future Stars Supernova Pack was released in EA FC 24 on February 10, and it's currently the most expensive option available in the in-game store. The new pack, based around the Future Stars promo, offers some amazing items that players can add to their respective squads.

However, the cost element is certainly worth noting before you choose to invest your resources. It becomes crucial for you to properly analyze the Future Stars Supernova Pack, and what it could potentially offer for the FC Points/coins you choose to spend in EA FC 24.

All EA FC 24 Future Stars Supernova Pack contents

The Future Stars Supernova Pack offers 50 Rare Gold Player items, and all of them will be rated 83 or higher. Out of the 50 cards, at least 10 of them are guaranteed to be rated 87 or higher as well. Interestingly, you're guaranteed to get at least one Future Stars Player item with this pack, and two Future Stars Icon loan picks for 10 games.

This is also the only pack currently available in the store that offers a guaranteed Future Stars player.

Detailed odds of the pack (Image via EA Sports)

What are the Future Stars Supernova Pack odds in EA FC 24?

Here are the odds associated with all the available cards in the pack:

Gold 75+ Player - 100%

Gold 82+ Player - 100%

Gold 90+ Player - 59%

Team of the Week Player - 74%

Future Stars Player - 100%

Future Stars Icon Player - 13%

Is the EA FC 24 Future Stars Supernova Pack worth buying?

This special pack will require 650,000 coins or 3,500 FC Points to buy, and it can be acquired only once. In return, you're guaranteed to get at least 10 walkouts, one of which could be a highly-rated Future Stars player. However, there's also a chance for the EA FC 24 Future Stars player to be an 86-rated card, and those items are pretty cheap in the market.

While the pack certainly offers plenty of value, the Future Stars promo cards seem to be relatively cheap compared to others like RTTF and TOTY. 650,000 coins is a lot, and can improve your squad massively if you directly spend on the market.

If you have ample amount of disposable coins, getting the pack won't be that bad at all. However, using coins in the market will be a better use of your resources. Moreover, all items you get from the pack are untradeable, which means that the only other use for them is as fodder in SBCs.