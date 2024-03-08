EA FC 24 Jairzinho Centurions Icon SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

With the Showdown Series and Campaign Re-release promos arriving in Ultimate Team, EA Sports has also released the EA FC 24 Jairzinho Centurions Icon SBC for gamers to grind. The Brazilian legend is widely regarded as one of the best wingers on the virtual pitch, and his best card is now up for grabs via an expensive SBC.

Despite the Centurions promo arriving pretty early in the game cycle, the special versions of Icons released during the event are still viable in the game's current meta. The EA FC 24 Centurions Icon Jairzinho card is the perfect example, as he still possesses the stats, PlayStyles, and skills needed to be overpowered and effective.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Jairzinho Centurions Icon SBC

Similar to most elite-tier Icons, the SBC to unlock the EA FC 24 Jairzinho Centurions Icon is also an extensive and costly one. It requires a total of 16 segments with the following stipulations:

Born Legend (EA FC 24 Jairzinho Centurions Icon)

Rare players: Minimum 11

Player Quality: Exactly Bronze

Rising Star (EA FC 24 Jairzinho Centurions Icon)

Rare players: Minimum 11

Player Quality: Exactly Silver

On a Loan (EA FC 24 Jairzinho Centurions Icon)

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Brazil

Brazil players: Minimum one

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

86-rated squad

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

86-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

87-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

87-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

87-rated squad

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

88-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

88-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

88-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Jairzinho Centurions Icon SBC

These are the cheapest players you can buy during the ongoing Campaign Re-release event to complete the EA FC 24 Jairzinho Centurions Icon SBC:

Born Legend (EA FC 24 Jairzinho Centurions Icon)

Any rare bronze players

Rising Star (EA FC 24 Jairzinho Centurions Icon)

Any rare silver players

On a Loan (EA FC 24 Jairzinho Centurions Icon)

Adrien Rabiot: 84

Romelu Lukaku: 84

Bruno Guimaraes: 84

Yan Sommer: 84

Nicklas Sule: 84

Chris Smalling: 84

Pernille Harder: 84

Milan Skriniar: 84

Marta Torrejon: 84

Sergio Busquets: 83

Mikel Oyarzabal: 83

Cost: 16,000 coins

Brazil

Lena Oberdorf: 87

Mahdi Camara: 87

John Stones: 85

Fabinho: 84

Chris Smalling: 84

Thomas Muller: 84

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Clara Mateo: 84

Koen Casteels: 84

Gabriel: 84

Caroline Weir: 84

Cost: 61,000 coins

86-rated squad

Sandra Panos: 87

Lena Oberdorf: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Gregor Kobel: 87

Kim Little: 86

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Koen Casteels: 84

Chris Smalling: 84

Clara Mateo: 84

Gabriel: 84

Cost: 68,000 coins

87-rated squad

Wendie Renard: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Sandra Panos: 87

Chris Smalling: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Fabinho: 84

Sven Botman: 83

Mathilde Bourdieu: 83

Cost: 116,000 coins

88-rated squad

Rodri: 89

Wendie Renard: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Bruno Fernandes: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Sandra Panos: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Fridolina Rolfo: 87

Wojciech Szczesny: 86

Cost: 196,000 coins

89-rated squad

Kevin De Bruyne: 91

Karim Benzema: 90

Thibaut Courtois: 90

Robert Lewandowski: 90

Mohamed Salah: 89

Alisson: 89

Dani Parejo: 86

Jamal Musiala: 86

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 86

Rachel Daly: 85

Becky Sauerbrunn: 85

Cost: 290,000 coins

With an estimated cost of 2.3 million coins, the EA FC 24 Jairzinho Centurions Icon SBC does not offer good value.