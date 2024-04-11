EA FC 24 Joe Scally Player Moments SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 Joe Scally Player Moments SBC in Ultimate Team, celebrating the American defender's late equalizer against Mainz in the Bundesliga this season. His superb effort has earned him an 88-rated right-back version, which will be excellent for gamers looking for a Bundesliga RB on the virtual pitch.

This is the latest Player Moments card released in Ultimate Team over the course of the Golazo promo. EA Sports has already released special versions of players like Lamine Camara and Philip Billing to commemorate their amazing goals, with the EA FC 24 Joe Scally Player Moments SBC being the latest inclusion.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Joe Scally Player Moments SBC

Similar to the Philip Billing SBC released recently, the EA FC 24 Joe Scally Player Moments SBC also requires two segments, each with its own stipulations and pack rewards. These are the requirements of each segment included in this EA FC 24 SBC:

Task 1: Bundesliga

Players from Bundesliga: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Number of players in the starting squad: 11

Task 2: 86-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Number of players in the starting squad: 11

This SBC requires no Team of the Week players, which will help keep the cost of completion low. These TOTW items are always expensive to purchase in the transfer market due to their rarity and high demand in various SBCs.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Joe Scally Player Moments SBC

Scally possesses some impressive stats (Image via EA Sports)

These are some of the cheapest players you can purchase during the ongoing Golazo EA FC 24 event to complete this Player Moments SBC in the most optimal manner possible:

Bundesliga

Luka Modric: 87

Gregor Kobel: 87

Paulina Dudek: 84

Lisandro Martinez: 84

Thiago Silva: 84

Thiago: 84

Thomas Muller: 84

Yannick Carrasco: 84

Ismael Bennacer: 84

Fabinho: 84

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Cost: 27,000 coins

86-rated squad

Luka Modric: 87

Gregor Kobel: 87

Lena Oberdorf: 87

Beth Mead: 87

Sadio Mane: 86

Milan Skriniar: 84

Chris Smalling: 84

Marcos Llorente: 84

Adrien Rabiot: 84

Romelu Lukaku: 84

Raphinha: 84

Cost: 50,000 coins

The overall expected cost of the EA FC 24 Joe Scally Player Moments SBC is around 77,000 coins, which is extremely reasonable for a card of this caliber. Not only does the 88-rated American possess the Power Shot+ and Jockey+ PlayStyles, he also showcases the following attributes :

Pace: 91

Shooting: 86

Passing: 86

Dribbling: 86

Defending: 88

Physicality: 85

He has a five-star weak foot, making him a versatile defender to have. He will certainly prove to be a valuable addition to any Bundesliga squad in Ultimate Team, making the SBC a worthwhile proposition.