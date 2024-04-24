EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 La Liga POTM nominees for the month of April, with Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior being the favorite to win the vote. This Brazilian winger is one of the most popular players in football today, and his recent contributions have earned him this nomination and could also win him a new special card.

With Real Madrid being at the top of the La Liga, it comes as no surprise that its players are regularly featured in the Player of the Month nominee lineups.

Vinicius Junior has once again been included in the EA FC 24 La Liga POTM nominees for the month of April and could potentially win his second award in a row.

Vinicius Junior is included amongst the EA FC 24 La Liga POTM nominees for the month of April

Being in sublime goal-scoring form, Vinicius Junior won the Player of the Month award in March and has been nominated for the same once again. The winger has led Los Blancos to victory on several occasions but will face stiff competition from the other EA FC 24 La Liga POTM nominees.

All the players nominated for the La Liga POTM award made impressive contributions over the course of April in the Spanish top flight. The winner of this fan-vote award will receive an SBC version in Ultimate Team, so gamers will undoubtedly go for the most overpowered player in this title's meta.

Which players are part of the EA FC 24 La Liga POTM nominees for the month of April?

These athletes have earned their spot on the nominee list with their impressive performances in La Liga:

Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

Isco (Real Betis)

Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo)

Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla)

Savio (Girona)

Iago Aspas has been one of the most underrated strikers in La Liga for the past few seasons. He always performs when it matters most and is among the top goal-contributors in the league this season as well.

Former Real Madrid superstar Isco has also experienced a career resurgence in recent times and is in excellent form for Real Betis.

However, Vinicius Junior is still the favorite in this batch of EA FC 24 La Liga POTM nominees. Not only is he the most prominent name on the list, he is also the most overpowered when it comes to the in-game meta. He already possesses several special cards in Ultimate Team and could receive yet another one if he gets the most votes.