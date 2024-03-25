EA FC 24 Vinicius Junior La Liga POTM SBC leaked: Predicted stats, possible costs, and more

A recent leak by @FutSheriff on X has hinted at the arrival of the EA FC 24 Vinicius Junior La Liga POTM SBC in UItimate Team, much to the delight of fans around the globe. The Brazilian superstar is widely regarded as one of the best wingers in real life as well as on the virtual pitch, and is undoubtedly among the most popular athletes in the sport today.

The Real Madrid forward was competing against the likes of Robert Lewandowski in the voting for this award, and if leaks are to be believed, he has emerged victorious and will soon receive an SBC version in Ultimate Team. He already possesses several special versions, but the EA FC 24 Vinicius Junior La Liga POTM card has the potential to surpass previous items.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak from X/FUT Sheriff.

Possible stats of the EA FC 24 Vinicius Junior La Liga POTM SBC card

Expand Tweet

While the exact overall rating and stats of the EA FC 24 Vinicius Junior La Liga POTM SBC card are not known, @FutSheriff has made a prediction based on previous special versions. If the leaks prove to be accurate, the Brazilian attacker could have an overall rating of 93 while also boasting the following key stats:

Pace: 99

Shooting: 87

Passing: 83

Dribbling: 94

Defending: 33

Physicality: 75

He already possesses five-star skills and some very impressive PlayStyles that make him a force to be reckoned with on the virtual pitch. His POTM card will definitely be one of the best forwards in the game due to his pace and dribbling abilities.

Possible costs of the EA FC 24 Vinicius Junior La Liga POTM SBC

It is often hard to predict the price of such high-tier SBCs in the current state of the transfer market. With the Ultimate Birthday event coming to an end in Ultimate Team, the prices of fodder cards could increase.

However, based on the prices of his previous special versions, such as his TOTY Honorable Mentions card and Thunderstruck version, this SBC could easily be worth around two million coins. His two previous 92-rated cards cost around 1.5 million coins, and the EA FC 24 Vinicius Junior La Liga POTM SBC has the potential to eclipse both.