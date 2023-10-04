EA FC 24 Loan Base Icon Player Pick SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

The Loan Base Icon Player Pick SBC is live in EA FC 24, giving players a chance to bag an Icon card for their Ultimate Team squad, although temporarily. With the game entering its third week since launch, there's a possibility players still need to finish building their squads. Although a loan card is not ideal, the Icon series of cards are known to have some highly rated players. After all, the series commemorates some of the greatest former footballers to ever play the game.

However, EA FC 24 players looking to complete the SBC should remember, unlike last week's Heroes Loan, this time, the reward is just a base Icon card. While the Squad Building Challenge may put off players seeking a more permanent reward, it can still appeal to those looking to try out a card from the series and have the fodder to spare.

This article is a short and concise guide to attempting the Loan Base Icon Player Pick SBC, complete with fodder cost estimation and an analysis of the reward to help determine whether completing the challenge is worth it.

The Loan Base Icon Player Pick SBC in EA FC 24 allows players to add an Icon card to their Ultimate Team squad for 24 matches

As mentioned earlier, Icon cards feature some of the top players to ever grace the pitch and will include legendary names such as Zico, Pele, and Ronaldo (Nazario). With women being included in the Ultimate Team game mode for the first time, players such as Hamm and Prinz are also in the pool.

Completing the Loan Base Icon Player Pick SBC will allow players to pick one loan from three randomly chosen cards from the entire roster of Icon cards that they can use for a total of 24 matches. Here are the requirements that need to be met to complete the Squad Building Challenge.

# of players in the squad: Minimum of 11

# of players with a minimum overall rating of 86: Minimum of 2

# of players with a minimum overall rating of 85: Minimum of 2

Squad Rating: Minimum of 84

Estimated fodder cost: 20,000 to 25,000 Coins, depending on their platform.

Analysis: Is the Loan Base Icon Player Pick SBC worth completing in EA FC 24?

Completing the challenge within a week will allow the player to pick from a pool of three Icon cards. As mentioned, the series has some nice cards, but since there are so many, EA FC 24 players hoping to get a specific card are probably not going to get what they want.

That, coupled with the fact that the reward would be a loan card that is valid for only about 24 matches, is an understandable turnoff for those seeking a permanent addition to their Ultimate Team Squads.

That said, if you have the fodder to spare and are willing to deal with a loan card, the Loan Base Icon Player Pick SBC can give you a boost to your squads in the early EA FC 24 days.