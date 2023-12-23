EA FC 24 Luis Hernandez Winter Wildcards Icon SBC - How to complete, cheapest cost, and more

The EA FC 24 Luis Hernandez Winter Wildcards Icon SBC is out as scheduled, and players will be able to add yet another legend to their respective squads by completing it. The item offered by this challenge is a special promo edition of the striker's base card and offers amazing boosts to his key stats. Moreover, you won't have to rely on any packs in order to get this card.

Estimating the number of coins you'll need to beat this challenge will allow you to decide if you should attempt this SBC. The best way to get an idea about how much you have to spend is by analyzing the tasks in EA FC 24's Luis Hernandez Winter Wildcards Icon SBC.

All EA FC 24 Luis Hernandez Winter Wildcards Icon SBC tasks

The EA FC 24 Luis Hernandez Winter Wildcards Icon SBC has six tasks. This makes it relatively complex since all of them also come with their respective stipulations. All six of them must be completed before this SBC expires to unlock Luis' special card.

That said, here are the requirements you have to meet to beat this challenge:

Task 1 - Born Legend

Rare: Exactly 11

Player level: Exactly Bronze

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 2 - Rising Star

Rare: Exactly 11

Player level: Exactly Silver

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 3 - On a Loan

Squad rating: Min 79

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 4 - El- Matador

# of players from Mexico: Min 1

IF players: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 83

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 5 - 84-Rated Squad

Squad rating: Min 84

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 6 - 85-Rated Squad

Squad rating: Min 85

# of players in the squad: 11

The EA FC 24 Luis Hernandez Winter Wildcards Icon SBC will cost about 105,000 coins if you get all the fodder from the FUT market. However, you can reduce that price by using cards that are already available in Ultimate Team. This will also help you to save your coins for alternate uses.

Is the EA FC 24 Luis Hernandez Winter Wildcards Icon SBC worth it?

This is one of the cheapest Icon SBCs that have been offered this year in Ultimate Team, and you'll get an 88-rated ST card. Its biggest strengths are its 90 Pace and 88 Shooting, which go well with its 4-star Skills and 4-star Weak Foot.

Additionally, the card contains a host of useful playstyles, including the Trivela+. Trivela shots remain one of the main sources of goals in this game's competitive scene, and the presence of this playstyle certainly increases the card's value. While Luis' item isn't one of the best forward cards at the moment, its price is quite reasonable.