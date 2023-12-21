All EA FC 24 Winter Wildcards Icons leaks featuring Lev Yashin

Lev Yashin is one of the many EA FC 24 Winter Wildcards Icons coming soon to Ultimate Team. The new promo will go live on Friday, December 22, and it will feature special cards of both active footballers and retired legends. EA Sports has already confirmed the special items that will be part of SBCs and objectives. Thanks to reliable leakers like FUT Sheriff, the community has also received hints about which cards will likely be available in the packs.

Lev Yashin could well become the highest-rated EA FC 24 Winter Wildcards Icon when the promo goes live. That said, there will also be some amazing alternatives for the community to consider. While their overalls might not be as high as the legendary Soviet Union shot-stopper, the other cards could be great picks in their own right.

Complete list of EA FC 24 Winter Wildcards Icons, including Lev Yashin

So far, the list of EA FC 24 Winter Wildcards Icons has included two different sets of names. One set includes the options that will be available in packs, while the other will appear as part of SBCs.

Here are the names that are likely going to appear in packs:

Lev Yashin

Raul

Dennis Bergkamp

Miroslav Klose

These cards will be available from tomorrow (December 22) in different packs, but their odds are expected to be quite low. Hence, you will have to depend heavily on luck to obtain them.

The second set of EA FC 24 Winter Wildcards Icons will appear as SBCs. Thankfully, there's no speculation required as EA Sports has already confirmed the names and also mentioned when their respective challenges will appear in Ultimate Team.

Ruud Gullit

Luis Hernandez

Alessandro Del Piero

Bobby Moore

Ian Wright

Davor Suker

Roy Keane

David Trezeguet

These Icons will be easier to claim as you won't have to rely on luck to find them. They can be easily obtained as long as you complete the tasks of their respective SBCs on time. It will be interesting to find out what their completion costs will be and how accessible they will be for players in Ultimate Team.