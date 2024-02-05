EA FC 24 Magic Four SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

The latest Puzzle Squad Building Challenge is now available for gamers to complete in Ultimate Team, with the inclusion of EA FC 24 Magic Four SBC. This is the third such SBC to be released during the ongoing Road to the Final promo, allowing gamers access to more packs and test their luck at trying to obtain one of the expensive new RTTK items.

Puzzle SBCs have become a recurring aspect of almost every promo in Ultimate Team. These are cheap and easy ways to unlock plenty of packs, and the EA FC 24 Magic Four SBC is an ideal example of this. It pays tribute to Manchester City's dominant win over Real Madrid in the Semi-Finals of the Champions League last season while also offering a decent pack.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Magic Four SBC

Expand Tweet

Just like all other Puzzle and Challenge SBCs released during the Road to the Final promo, as well as during previous special events, this EA FC 24 Magic Four SBC requires a single squad with specific restrictions and stipulations. These are the exact requirements you have to meet to complete this inclusion:

LALIGA EA Sports players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Countries/Regions: Minimum five in your starting eleven

Clubs: Minimum five in your starting eleven

Players from the same league: Minimum three in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 75

Total chemistry: Minimum 24

The low rating threshold of the requirements makes this an extremely easy and affordable SBC to complete. You can easily use just a few gold items and fill the rest of the squad with silver players. The group reward for completing the SBC is a Jumbo Premium Gold pack, which is worth 15,000 coins in the Ultimate Team store.

EA FC 24 Magic Four SBC cheapest solutions

These are some of the cheapest players you can buy and use to complete this SBC:

Patrick Cutrone: 72

Jordan Morris: 72

Giacomo Bonaventura: 79

Liam Henderson: 72

Sebastian Pedroza: 72

Sean Davis: 72

Gaston Alvarez: 72

Matteo Darmian: 80

Walker Zimmerman: 76

Lorenzo Venuti: 72

Francesco Bardi: 72

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 3,300 coins, which is to be expected, considering its low rating requirements.

Is it worth completing the EA FC 24 Magic Four SBC?

This SBC's overall expected completion cost is much lower than the price of the Jumbo Premium Gold pack in the Ultimate Team store. Plenty of exciting and overpowered players are currently up for grabs as part of the RTTF promo, making this SBC a worthwhile proposition.

Completing the various Puzzle SBCs released during this event also counts towards the RTTF Puzzle Completionist objective, offering gamers even more packs in return.