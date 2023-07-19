Many gamers are eagerly waiting to put Manchester United and their players to the test in EA FC 24. The Red Devils have earned global acclaim for their astounding achievements over the years. With an impressive record of 13 Premier League titles, 12 FA Cup titles, and three Champions League titles, their legacy is firmly established.

Manchester United's dominance is not just limited to real-life matches but also extends to the virtual realm, as their players are popular picks in FUT teams. The team is under the guidance of Erik ten Hag, a highly-regarded Dutch manager known for his attacking approach.

Predicted player ratings for Manchester United in EA FC 24

Manchester United players celebrating a goal scored by Marcus Rashford (Image via Getty)

The 2022-23 season was not a great one for Manchester United. They finished sixth in the Premier League, thereby failing to secure a spot in the Champions League. Despite this setback, there is hope for a bright future in EA Sports FC 24.

The Red Devils squad shows signs of promise, thanks to the presence of a talented young core featuring players like Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Anthony Elanga, and experienced stars like Casimero and Chrisitan Eriksen.

Player prediction for Manchester United in EA FC 24 (Image via Getty)

There is no doubt that Manchester United's dedication and determination will be reflected in their EA FC 24 rating. Here's a list of the club's players, their expected ratings for EA FC 24, and how they differ from FIFA 23:

Keepers

Tom Heaton - 72 (-3)

Dean Henderson - 79 (-1)

Defenders

Jonny Evans - 78 (-1)

Raphael Varane - 85 (-1)

Harry Maguire - 80 (-4)

Victor Nilsson Lindelof - 79 (-1)

Luke Shaw - 82 (+1)

Eric Bailly - 77

Diogo Dalot - 80 (+2)

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 79 (-1)

Lisandro Martinez - 83 (+3)

Tyrell Malacia - 79

Brandon Williams - 73 (-1)

Alvaro Fernandez - 67 (-2)

Midfielders

Christian Eriksen - 83 (-1)

Casemiro - 89

Fred - 80 (-1)

Bruno Fernandes - 86 (-1)

Donny van de Beek - 78 (-3)

Mason Mount - 83

Scott McTominay - 79 (-2)

Hannibal Mejbri - 65 (+1)

Shola Shoretire - 64 (-2)

Kobbie Mainoo - 62

Forwards

Anthony Martial - 80

Marcus Rashford - 84 (+2)

Jadon Sancho - 83 (-4)

Mason Greenwood - 78 (-1)

Antony - 82

Anthony Elanga - 73 (-1)

Amad Diallo - 73 (+5)

Facundo Pellistri - 70

Alejandro Garnacho - 68 (+5)

Considering these factors, Manchester United could emerge as a top-four team in EA FC 24. Nevertheless, the team's future triumphs will heavily rely on their cohesion and their ability to avoid any significant injuries that might disrupt their progress.