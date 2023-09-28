EA FC 24 Marquee Matchups SBC (Week 2) - How to complete, cheapest costs, and more

The Marquee Matchups SBC for week 2 of EA FC 24 has been released in Ultimate Team, allowing players to complete a set of Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) for some relatively cheap in-game packs. As the game has not yet been released for all, those who do not have the Ultimate Edition early access may opt to use the Web App to complete the SBC or wait till September 29 for the full EA FC 24 release.

Marquee Matchups SBCs are weekly recurring challenges for the FIFA franchise and are EA Sports' attempt at not only bringing some fresh content for players but also giving the game another connection to real-life football matchups.

While returning players will know this, newcomers will note that the tasks for the Squad Building Challenge are themed around upcoming fixtures from leagues around the world.

This article is a short guide to all the requirements that need to be completed in the week 2 Marquee Matchups SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team with an estimation of the cost of fodder and a list of all the rewards pertaining to the Squad Building Challenge.

The second Marquee Matchups SBC is live in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Recurring challenges such as these have quite a lot of utility for Ultimate Team enthusiasts, especially this early in the game's cycle when most players are still looking to open packs and build their squads for online play. This week, the Squad Building Challenge has some exciting matches in its theme, including Benfica vs. Porto, which is scheduled to take place this weekend.

Without further ado, here are all the requirements needed to complete this week's EA FC 24 Marquee Matchups SBC, with an estimation of the cost of fodder for each task also listed for the player's convenience.

Task 1: Benfica vs. Porto

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Number of players from Liga Portugal in the squad: Minimum of 1

Same club Count: Maximum of 3

Silver Players in the squad: Minimum of 2

Player Level: Minimum Bronze

Squad Chemistry Points: Minimum of 14

Estimated Fodder Cost: 2,000 to 10,000 Coins, depending on the platform.

Task Reward: x1 Small Prime Mixed Players Pack.

Task 2: Leipzig vs. Bayern Munich

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Number of players from Bundesliga in the squad: Minimum of 1

Same League Count: Minimum of 3

Number of Nationalities in the squad: Maximum of 5

Number of Clubs in the squad: Minimum of 5

Player Level: Minimum Silver

Squad Chemistry Points: Minimum of 18

Estimated Fodder Cost: 3,800 to 4,000 Coins, depending on the platform.

Task Reward: x1 Mixed Players Pack.

Task 3: AC Milan vs. Latium (Lazio)

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Number of players from Milan + Number of players of Latium in the squad: Minimum of 1

Number of players for Italy in the squad: Minimum of 2

Same Nation Count: Minimum of 4

Gold Players in the squad: Minimum of 3

Player Level: Minimum Silver

Squad Chemistry Points: Minimum of 22

Estimated Fodder Cost: 3,800 to 4,000 Coins, depending on the platform.

Task Reward: x1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack.

Task 4: Barcelona vs. Sevilla

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Number of players from Barcelona in the squad: Minimum of 1

Number of players of Sevilla in the squad Minimum of 1

Number of players for Leagues represented in the squad: Minimum of 3

Number of Rare Cards in the squad: Minimum of 4

Squad Rating: Minimum of 75

Squad Chemistry Points: Minimum of 26

Estimated Fodder Cost: 4,000 to 4,500 Coins, depending on the platform.

Task Reward: x1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

Is it worth completing the Week 2 Marquee Matchups SBC in EA FC 24?

Completing four of the tasks above should take squads worth around 15-20K coins, and it is recommended that EA FC 24 players complete all of them within the next week to maximize the rewards, as only finishing the whole SBC will yield the group reward - x1 Rare Electrum Players Pack.

Players can hold off on completing the challenge for a couple of days to see if the cost comes down, but the Marquee Matchups SBCs in the early stages are quite an essential source of relatively cheap packs, and completing this week's challenge is bound to be worth it for most EA FC 24 Ultimate Team players.