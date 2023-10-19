EA FC 24 Marquee Matchups SBC (Week 5) - How to complete, cheapest costs, and more

The Marquee Matchups SBC for Week 5 of EA FC 24 is live, allowing players to complete tasks themed around some of the biggest clashes of the week and earn some relatively cheap packs without much effort. With the game only about a month old, inexpensive Squad Building Challenges that have the potential to yield a lot of packs are still in demand.

The Marquee Matchups SBCs are one of the few weekly recurring challenges that bring fresh content for Ultimate Team enthusiasts. As mentioned, the Squad Building Challenge is based on upcoming real-life football fixtures, giving players a connection to the ongoing club and international competitions.

This article will provide details on how to complete this week's SBC, with a cost analysis of the challenge to help you determine whether attempting it is worth your time and fodder.

The latest Marquee Matchups SBC is live in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

This week's recurring Marquee Matchups SBC in EA FC 24 features matches from a number of leagues worldwide, with the highlights being the London derby, Arsenal versus Chelsea, over the weekend and the Serie A fixture between Milan and Juventus. The two other matches include the clash between Galatasaray and Besiktas and Wolfsburg versus Bayern Leverkusen.

Here is a comprehensive list of all the tasks in the challenge, with the estimated fodder cost of each and pack rewards listed below.

Task 1: Galatasaray vs Besiktas

# of players in the squad: Exactly 11

# of players from Turkey in the squad: Minimum of 1

# of Leagues represented in the squad: Maximum of 5

Same nation #: Minimum of 3

# of Silver players in the squad: Minimum of 1

Squad Total Chemistry points: Minimum of 14

Pack reward: Small Gold Players Pack

Estimated fodder cost: 2,000 to 2,300 Coins across platforms.

Task 2: Bayern Leverkusen vs Wolfsburg

# of players in the squad: Exactly 11

# of players from Bundesliga in the squad: Minimum of 2

# of Nations represented in the squad: Minimum of 3

Same Club #: Minimum of 2

Player level: Minimum Silver

Squad Total Chemistry points: Minimum of 18

Pack reward: Mixed Players Pack

Estimated fodder cost: 3,000 to 3,500 Coins across platforms.

Task 3: Milan vs Juventus

# of players in the squad: Exactly 11

# of players from Milan (Men's or Women's) in the squad: Minimum of 1

# of players from Juventus (Men's or Women's) in the squad: Minimum of 1

# of Leagues represented in the squad: Minimum of 3

# of Gold players in the squad: Minimum of 1

Player level: Minimum Silver

Squad Total Chemistry points: Minimum of 22

Pack reward: Premium Mixed Players Pack

Estimated fodder cost: 3,800 to 4,200 Coins across platforms

Task 4: Arsenal vs Chelsea

# of players in the squad: Exactly 11

# of players from Arsenal (Men's or Women's) in the squad: Minimum of 1

# of players from Chelsea (Men's or Women's) in the squad: Minimum of 1

# of Clubs represented in the squad: Maximum of 5

# of Rare cards in the squad: Minimum of 1

Squad Rating: Minimum of 75

Squad Total Chemistry points: Minimum of 26

Pack reward: Prime Mixed Players Pack

Estimated fodder cost: 4,800 to 5,200 Coins across platforms.

Is the Marquee Matchups SBC worth attempting in EA FC 24?

To complete the entire Marquee Matchups SBC, EA FC 24 players must use squads that cost around 15K coins. Players should ideally complete all of the tasks to maximize their returns, as completing all four tasks will also earn them the group reward, which is a Small Rare Gold Players Pack.

EA FC 24 players looking to snag a number of packs, five to be exact, without spending a lot of fodder should look into completing the Marquee Matchups SBC, which will be available to complete for the next seven days before it gets refreshed next Thursday.