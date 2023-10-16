EA FC 24 Max 87 Hero Upgrade SBC: Best players you can get

The Max 87 Hero Upgrade SBC has stirred plenty of excitement in the EA FC 24 community, as it's not every day that players can get a guaranteed Hero item for their squads. These are unique cards of footballers who no longer have active careers but have attained legendary status due to their contributions to the game.

You will get a guaranteed Base Hero card once you complete the Max 87 Hero Upgrade SBC. However, all the available options in Ultimate Team aren't included in the reward pool. This is due to the overall modifier which has been imposed on this SBC. That said, there are some exceptional items that you can win from this challenge in EA FC 24.

Max 87 Hero Upgrade SBC has some fantastic cards for EA FC 24 players

The Max 87 Hero Upgrade SBC will cost about 75,000 coins if you get all the fodder from the market. If you use items from your own Ultimate Team collection, the completion cost will go down even further. Ultimately, if you get a card worth over 75,000 coins on the market, you will make a profit.

Many players have received great cards (Image via EA Sports)

That said, it's not only the cost of the cards that you should consider. While the available reward pool is significant, some items are better than the rest. This is mainly due to how these cards perform in the EA FC 24 meta, resulting in their high price in the Ultimate Team market.

Here are the best possible rewards you could find after completing the Max 87 Hero Upgrade SBC.

Yaya Toure

Ramires

Claudio Marchisio

Saeed Al Owairan

Sidney Govou

Ivan Cordoba

This list includes players in all three positions of the field. So far, the midfielders among base Heroes are in demand, with Yaya Toure costing over a million coins. Ramires also costs nearly one million, while Claudio Marchision is pretty expensive.

Compared to these three names, Sidney Govou and Ivan Cordoba are far more affordable, and their market valuations are also higher than the valuation of the Max 87 Hero Upgrade SBC. Hence, finding one of these items is the best potential reward you can hope for.

Unfortunately, there's no way to influence which card you get in EA FC 24. Since this isn't a player pick, you'll have to be satisfied with whatever item you get upon opening the pack. This will be completely random and can be any name from the overall pool.