EA FC 24 Mobile beta announced - Expected release dates, features, and more

Football fans across the world are on edge as EA Sports is about to release the highly anticipated EA FC 24 Mobile Beta. This ground-breaking game promises an unrivaled football experience, displaying the world's best players, clubs, and leagues. As a bonus, users can expect to see EA FC 24 Mobile features with the existing parts of FIFA Mobile.

This article digs into the beta version's release date as well as fascinating features which take mobile football gaming to new heights.

Expected release date of EA FC 24 Mobile Beta

Beta tester page of EA FC 24 Mobile Beta in the Google Play Store (Image via Twitter/@MadridistaaFC)

Players should expect the testing phase to begin shortly, as the beta app has already been added to the Google Play Store. During this time, chosen users will be able to play the game and provide feedback to help fine-tune the app before its official release.

Though no specific release date for the official or beta versions has been announced, EA has promised exciting announcements in August. Fans are looking forward to this news since it will give the much-anticipated release date, giving them a clear timetable to write on their calendars.

The PC beta version of this game will be released next week, hinting to gamers that the mobile beta version could be released simultaneously.

EA FC 24 Mobile Beta expected features

FIFA Mobile @EAFIFAMOBILE



• Available as an update for existing players.

• The world’s greatest players, clubs, and leagues will be there.

• Plenty of exciting content left to play this season.



Get ready: pic.twitter.com/cVXGKLFlui #EASPORTSFC Mobile is coming soon. What you need to know:• Available as an update for existing players.• The world’s greatest players, clubs, and leagues will be there.• Plenty of exciting content left to play this season.Get ready: go.ea.com/FCMobileAnnoun…

Various leagues

The EA FC 24 Mobile adds a plethora of real licenses to mobile gaming. The coveted UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League, as well as top leagues such as the Premier League, LALIGA EA SPORTS, Bundesliga, Serie A TIM, and Ligue 1 Uber Eats, allow you to immerse yourself in world-class football action. The beta version of this game can give you a glimpse of this addition.

Step onto the virtual pitch with football legends from well-known clubs. With stars from various top teams at your disposal, you can assemble a fantasy team of epic proportions.

Realistic gameplay and advanced graphics

The beta version of EA FC 24 Mobile solidifies EA's reputation for offering realistic gameplay. Every encounter in the beta version will be a fantastic experience thanks to the smooth controls, responsive motions, and authentic football action. The immersive gameplay is enhanced by excellent graphics that bring stadiums and players to life.

Online multiplayer

As an element available in FIFA Mobile, you can take on opponents from all across the world in explosive online multiplayer contests. Demonstrate your talents and strategies on a global scale.