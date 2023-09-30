EA FC 24 Mohammed Kudus RTTK SBC - How to complete, lowest cost, and more

The Mohammed Kudus RTTK SBC is now available to attempt in EA FC 24. This is the second special challenge from the Road to the Knockouts series that went live on September 29. The promo has introduced special cards from all tiers of European club competitions, and a bulk of those are available in packs. You'll need to either spend a lot of FUT Coins or rely on your luck to get one of them.

However, tonight's SBC offers a guaranteed RTTK card, and you don't have to depend on factors beyond your control to get it. Your first job is to estimate the possible number of coins you'll need to spend to complete the tasks in this challenge. Your expenses in this regard will be determined by how much fodder you buy from the market to use in this challenge.

Having an idea about how much you'll have to spend to beat this SBC will help you decide if you should attempt it in the first place. The best way to determine your expenses for completing the Mohammed Kudus RTTK SBC in EA FC 24 will involve analyzing its tasks.

All Mohammed Kudus RTTK SBC tasks in EA FC 24

Despite this Mohammed Kudus inclusion being a special challenge, EA Sports has kept things relatively simple. It includes tasks with their own set of stipulations that you'll have to meet to unlock the special card.

Expand Tweet

Here are the requirements you have to meet to beat this SBC:

Task 1 - Premier League

# of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 85

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 2 - 86-Rated Squad

Squad rating: Min 86

# of players in the squad: 11

Cheapest Mohammed Kudus RTTK SBC solution in EA FC 24

This SBC's requirements aren't very complex, and you can complete both tasks within 80,000 coins. You can lower your expenses by using cards already available in your Ultimate Team collection.

As this challenge is available for the next six days, you can grind Squad Battles and Division Rivals. This will earn you packs on Sunday and Thursday, respectively, based on your performances. If any of the cards are obtained from either mode and used in this challenge, that will automatically reduce its cost.

Is the EA FC 24 Mohammed Kudus RTTK SBC worth it?

Expand Tweet

The cost of completing the challenge seems pretty reasonable, and you get an 84-rated RW item in return. Kudus can also operate at CAM or RM, which adds to his flexibility. The card also has excellent speed and favorable playstyles that suit this game's meta.

Moreover, like every RTTK item, this one can also potentially receive two upgrades in the future. This will require the fulfillment of certain conditions, but it's worth noting that any future enhancement will make the card even more potent.