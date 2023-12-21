After a week of hype and anticipation, EA Sports has finally released the POTM Kylian Mbappe SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, providing the French marksman with a brand new 93-rated special item. This PSG superstar has now earned his second consecutive POTM card, and fans are eager to learn more about the new SBC's price and tasks.

This Frenchman's first Player of the Month version is widely regarded as the most overpowered item to be released so far in 2023. However, his new 93-rated card eclipses its predecessor in all aspects. It has the same PlayStyles as Mbappe's first POTM item and comes with better stats. That said, a card of this caliber demands a high price as well.

93-rated POTM Mbappe is now available via SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Kylian Mbappe is one of the highest-rated players in EA FC 24 and is regarded as the best gold attacker by far in Ultimate Team. This footballer's base version rivals elite-tier Icons and Heroes, and his various special cards fetch extremely high prices in the transfer market. As such, it comes as no surprise that his latest POTM card is priced extortionately in the game.

His previous 92-rated POTM SBC cost around 3.6 million coins to complete. With his new item offering improvements in every aspect, this fresh challenge comes with even more tasks than his previous Player of the Month inclusion.

How to unlock POTM Mbappe in EA FC 24

The EA FC 24 SBC to unlock the PSG superstar contains 23 segments with these requirements:

Ligue 1

Ligue 1 players: Minimum one

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

France

France players: Minimum one

Team of the Week players: Minimum two

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Top Form

Team of the Week players; Minimum three

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

85-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

86-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

86-rated squad

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

86-rated squad

Team of the Week players: Minimum two

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

86-rated squad

Team of the Week players: Minimum three

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

87-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

87-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

87-rated squad

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

87-rated squad

Team of the Week players: Minimum three

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

88-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

88-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

88-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

88-rated squad

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

88-rated squad

Team of the Week players: Minimum two

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

88-rated squad

Team of the Week players: Minimum three

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

90-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

The overall expected cost of this POTM Mbappe SBC is around 4.7 million coins, which is higher than his TOTGS item in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.