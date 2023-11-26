EA FC 24 Power Shooter Evolution guide: All upgrade conditions, requirements, and more

The Power Shooter is the latest Evolution to be released in EA FC 24, and it's available for all the players and their Ultimate Team squad. This is the second Evolution released as part of the Black Friday celebrations.

Unlike the previously released Toughen Up Evolution, the second addition is a paid option. This makes it important for players to make the best possible choice.

The Power Shooter Evolution is a really interesting option to utilize despite the fact that you'll have to spend 1,500 FC Points or 150,000 coins. It's an evolution tailor-made for your forward options and offers great boosts and new playstyles.

Let's take a look at all the possible upgrades and the best candidates to be made part of the Evolution.

All EA FC 24 Power Shooter Evolution requirements

The requirements of this Evolution are locked to the striker position, which makes it a bit restrictive. However, any player with a striker as a secondary position can also be included.

Overall: Max 84

Pace: Max 87

Dribbling: Max 87

Shooting: Max 87

Physicality: Max 88

Playstyles: Max 8

Position: Striker

All Power Shooter Evolution upgrades in EA FC 24

This Evolution has three different levels of upgrades. Completing these will provide the maximum number of upgrades and new playstyles.

Level 1 upgrade

Playstyle: First Touch

Overall: +1

Passing: +1

Shooting: +1

Dribbling: +1

Physicality: +1

Level 2 upgrade

Playstyle: Power Shot

Overall: +1

Pace: +1

Passing: +1

Physicality: +1

Shooting: +2

Level 3 upgrade

Weak Foot: +1 Star

Overall: +1

Pace: +2

Physicality: +1

Shooting: +2

Dribbling: +1

Level 1 Upgrade conditions

Play five Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in the game.

Win three Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 2 Upgrade conditions

Score five goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro

Play five Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game.

Level 3 Upgrade conditions

Win four Rivals or Champions matches, using your active EVO player in game.

Win three Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least two goals on min. Semi-Pro, using your active EVO player in game.

Score five goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro

Best EA FC 24 players for Power Shooter Evolution

There are a total of over 59,000 players who can be made part of this evolution. However, the following choices are certainly the best possible candidates you can use.

Nicolas Jackson TOTW

Goncalo Ramos TOTW

Wissem Ben Yedder

Serhou Guirassy POTM

Angel Correa

Lauren James

Cody Gakpo

These players can become highly effective in the EA FC 24 meta once you fully evolve them.