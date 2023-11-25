EA FC 24 Toughen Up Evolution guide: All upgrade conditions, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the very first EVO of the Black Friday festivities in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, with the Toughen Up Evolution now being live for gamers to grind. This is possibly the easiest EVO path released so far in the game cycle. It involves a minimal number of games for a very significant upgrade to the overall rating and stats of the chosen player.

Evolutions have been an incredible addition to Ultimate Team in EA FC 24, providing gamers with a feature they have been wanting for years. They can now finally upgrade their low-tier players and elevate them to viable meta versions by completing in-game challenges, bringing a whole new aspect of gameplay to the latest title.

The Toughen Up Evolution is now available in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

The Black Friday event has been a massive success so far in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, introducing a ton of content for fans to enjoy. Not only are there more special cards in packs than ever before, but there is also plenty of stuff to grind for in gameplay modes, including the latest Toughen Up Evolution.

This is a unique new EVO path, as it does not contain any maximum overall rating threshold, allowing fans to upgrade much higher-rated players than usual. However, there are still limits to the eligibility criteria based on specific stats and PlayStyles.

Which players are eligible for the Toughen Up Evolution in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

To qualify for the upgrades provided by this EVO, a player must meet the following requirements:

Pace: Maximum 70

Shooting: Minimum 60

Shooting: Maximum 89

Passing: Maximum 87

Defending: Maximum 85

Physical: Maximum 83

Number of PlayStyles: Maximum 9

The most popular option for this EVO is Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva, who can be upgraded to a 90-rated version that rivals his brand-new Thunderstruck item.

How to complete the Toughen Up Evolution in EA FC 24

Similar to previous EVO sets, the challenges for this Evolution can also be completed in Squad Battles, Rivals, or Champions. This is the easiest EVO to complete, as it only has two segments with one game each. Here are the challenges and upgrades on offer in each segment;

Level 1

Upgrades:

Pace +5

Passing +4

Dribbling +1

Physical +1

Challenges:

Win one Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) match on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Achieve one clean sheet in a Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) match on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 2

Upgrades:

Pace +5

Passing +4

Dribbling +2

Physical +1

PlayStyle Press Proven

Challenges:

Win one Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) match on minimum Semi Pro difficulty by at least two goals using your active EVO player.

With such exceptional stat boosts and an additional PlayStyle on offer, this Evolution is certainly worth completing.