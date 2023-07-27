EA FC 24 pre-order guide: How to get a free Heroes card in Ultimate Team

When it comes to special cards in EA FC 24, Heroes will certainly find a lot of takers in the community. After all, these are meant to be special items for footballers who have achieved legendary status in football but are no longer active on the pitch. These cards will function similarly to Icons, but they will include a separate set of names. With the pre-orders currently live, there's an excellent opportunity for you to secure a random copy of these cards at no additional cost.

Best way to get a UCL/UWCL Heroes item in EA FC 24

EA FC 24 is available for pre-order, and buyers can choose between the Standard or Ultimate Edition. To get the free Heroes, you must pre-order the Ultimate Edition of the game. Pre-ordering the Standard Edition will not count, irrespective of when the purchase was made.

Secondly, the Ultimate Edition pre-order has to be done on or before August 22, 2023, if you want to receive the bonus UCL/UWCL Heroes item in your Ultimate Team accounts.

This is an enticing incentive for hardcore fans who typically purchase the Ultimate Edition, which includes bonus content that offers you a headstart in Ultimate Team. This includes 4,600 FC points, the game's premium currency.

Of course, the Heroes items will be available to the entire player base once released. However, it could be costly since these items won't be guaranteed rewards from packs. It will largely depend on your luck, and the odds of getting such special packs tend to be low.

The bonus card in discussion will be handed out to eligible players on November 27, and it's likely the same date when the cards will be released in Ultimate Team. EA Sports has already revealed the first batch of special cards, which includes some outstanding items.

With the introduction of female cards in Ultimate Team, Alex Scott has become the first Hero from the UWCL to be revealed for EA FC 24. It remains to be seen which other cards will be released as part of the promo.

EA FC 24 is available on PC, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox, and there are two editions to pick from: Standard and Ultimate. While the latter is far more expensive in terms of price, it also includes a lot of extra goodies. If ordered within a certain date, the bonus content will also include a UCL/UWCL Heroes item that the buyer will get for free.