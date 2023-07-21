How will Evolutions work in EA FC 24? New leak showcases Ultimate Team feature

EA Sports has confirmed the addition of a brand new feature titled Evolutions in EA FC 24, allowing gamers to upgrade their players over time. This concept is reported to be similar to the Level Up and Future Stars Academy players from previous years, with objectives paving the way for the overall improvement of the rating and stats of select players.

However, new leaks and rumors have shed further light on how this feature will work. While there was plenty of hype surrounding the game after EA Sports' announcement, not much was known about the intricacies of Evolutions in EA FC 24. This makes these rumors even more exciting.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak by Twitter/FUT Arcaade.

Evolutions will follow a Season-based procedure in EA FC 24

Based on the latest information, Evolutions will be a seasonal process in the upcoming title. Gamers will upgrade the player of their choice every season up to a specific overall rating, with the rating cap increasing every passing season. This will be an excellent way to keep this particular card relevant in the meta of the game throughout the year.

Arcade-Fut @FutArcade EVOLUTIONS in EAFC 24 Ultimate team will be based on Seasons , this means that for each season we can upgrade the player until a certain ovr, every season we can improve the player



Seasons have been a massive part of the franchise since their introduction in FIFA 20, with gamers ardently grinding the game to earn XP and unlock rewards. FIFA 23 has witnessed the best possible rewards from this system, giving fans plenty to look forward to going forwards. In EA FC 24, this system will be more prominent than ever with the Evolutions mechanic.

How will Evolutions work in EA FC 24?

Since the process of Evolutions is objective-based and is rumored to be linked to Seasonal progress, one can only assume that the objectives needed to upgrade these players will be available to complete throughout each season.

If the new mechanic is indeed similar to promos like Future Stars Academy and Level Up, the objectives will include stipulations that make gamers include their Evolutions player in their starting lineup and perform certain in-game tasks with them. This could include scoring goals, providing assists, keeping clean sheets, or even more specific tasks like assisting with a cross/through ball.

While the specifics of the process will be fully revealed only at the time of the game's release, leaks and rumors like these certainly help to give a faint idea and generate hype amongst the community about EA FC 24.