EA FC 24 Premier League POTM (October 2023) - Who is the favorite to win?

The nominees for the Premier League POTM (Player of the Month) have been revealed, and EA FC 24 players can start voting for their favorite candidate.

All six nominees have been excellent and consistent performers for their respective clubs through October.

That said, only one choice can win the coveted position, and gamers will be able to access a special SBC featuring the winner.

EA FC 24 players got a special Son Heung Min card as the Premier League POTM SBC in October, and another superstar being selected as the winner this time around as well is highly likely.

All EA FC 24 Premier League POTM contenders

While EA FC 24 players elect the winner, they cannot pick the nominees. However, as already mentioned, all six names are highly deserving of the spot, thanks to their great performances over the course of October.

The nominees have been revealed by EA Sports on Twitter (Image via EA Sports)

Mohamed Salah

Declan Rice

Bryan Mbuemo

Pedro Neto

Douglas Luiz

Christian Romero

What's more, the latest nominee list covers a lot of different player positions.

Note: The following section of the article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

EA FC 24 Premier League POTM potential winner

The best candidate among the six will certainly be Mohamed Salah, and it's not just for his October performances. The Egyptian has been terrific on the pitch, as Liverpool are trying to solidify their grip among the top 4 in the league table. As of this writing, they are just a point below defending Champions Manchester City, who sit in third place.

If Salah wins the POTM, EA FC 24 players will be able to obtain a special card that will be featured as part of an SBC.

The cards being part of a challenge is always better for the gamers as they won't need to depend on their luck or the market to acquire them. All they will have to do is complete the challenge according to the assigned tasks before it expires from Ultimate Team.

Declan Rice and Christian Romero are top contenders as well. After all, the two defensive stalwarts have been carrying out their duties expertly, and both have contributed on the offensive end of the pitch as well.

Players can vote for the POTM (October 2023) here.

Once the votes come in and the winner is announced, the SBC's introduction to Ultimate Team will follow.

If Mohamed Salah ultimately wins the most votes, players should prepare for an expensive Premier League POTM SBC.