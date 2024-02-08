EA FC 24 Premier League POTM SBC (February 2024): Who is the favorite to win?

A fresh list of nominees for the new EA FC 24 Premier League POTM SBC has been announced by EA Sports. The list features the best performers in the league during the month of January, and all of them have every right to end up at the top. The announcement by EA Sports also marks the commencement of the voting process.

Ultimately, the footballer getting the highest votes will win, and a special card representing them will be added to Ultimate Team. This item will be part of the EA FC 24 Premier League POTM SBC in February, and it won't be an easy decision to make for the community.

Before going into how they can choose the winner, let's take a look at all the nominees.

All EA FC 24 Premier League POTM SBC nominees (February 2024)

The latest list contains six names, and they collectively represent five different clubs. The new EA FC 24 Premier League POTM SBC nominee list contains names from different positions, providing the community with different options.

Elijah Adebayo ST

Kevin De Bruyne CM

Connor Bradley RB

Gabriel Megalhaes CB

Diogo Jota CF

Richarlison ST

Liverpool is the only club that has double representation, with youngster Connor Bradley winning his first-ever nomination. Interestingly, all six names have been nominated for the first time. In short, the community is guaranteed to get a new winner.

Kevin De Bruyne could get the highest number of votes purely due to his popularity in Ultimate Team. He already has a sublime TOTY card, which is extremely dominant on the meta. That said, there's no guarantee that the Belgian will win. Liverpool's Diogo Jota could provide him with solid competition as well.

While the official results will take at least a few days for EA Sports to announce, the community can now start voting for their favorite candidate to help them win.

How to vote for the EA FC 24 Premier League POTM SBC winner?

The official voting process has begun (Image via EA Sports)

The voting process is pretty straightforward, and it's not restricted only to the gaming community. In other words, even non-FC 24 gamers will be able to vote.

Go to the official website by clicking here.

You'll be able to check the profiles of all six nominees. Click on the one you want to vote for.

A window will appear displaying the detailed stats and performance of the footballer. Click on the vote button, and your decision will be registered.

That's all you have to do in order to vote for the winner. Going by past trends, the new SBC will likely appear in the middle of February 2024, but the date remains to be confirmed by the developers.