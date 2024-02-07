EA Sports releases EA FC 24 TOTW 21; De Ligt and Kvaratskhelia lead the roster

EA FC 24 TOTW 21 is now live in Ultimate Team, with superstars like Matthijs De Ligt and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia receiving special boosted versions due to their recent performances. These athletes have led their teams to victory in the league, solidifying their position in the table and earning in-form cards on the virtual pitch as well.

Both Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Matthijs De Ligt have high-rated base gold items in Ultimate Team, and their latest special versions have elevated them even further. They are also not the only big names to be featured in the EA FC 24 TOTW 21 squad, as there were many impressive performances in the latest round of fixtures.

EA FC 24 TOTW 21 contains boosted versions of players like De Ligt and Kvaratskhelia

Team of the Week cards have been completely revamped and revitalized in Ultimate Team this season, with EA Sports offering players better upgrades and keeping them relevant in the current meta of the game. EA FC 24 TOTW 21 is the perfect example, as players like De Ligt and Gundogan now possess the stats needed to be usable on the virtual pitch.

With league competitions approaching their climactic stages in the world of European football, every result is of great significance. This makes the match-winning efforts of these players even more impressive, justifying their inclusion in EA FC 24 TOTW 21.

Which players are part of the lineup?

There are several players who have now received high-rated in-forms as part of this roster. These include:

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia: 88

Ilkay Gundogan: 88

Matthijs De Ligt: 88

Phil Foden: 88

Geyse: 88

Mattheus Cunha: 87

Eugenie Le Sommer: 87

Yuri Berchiche: 87

Lovro Majer: 85

Michelle Ulbrich: 85

Michele Di Gregorio: 85

Maximilian Mittelstadt: 85

Edon Zhegrova: 85

Sandro Lauper: 85

Taylor Booth: 85

Josh Koroma: 85

Elijah Adebayo: 85

With the lowest rating threshold for the Team of the Week now being 85 overall, gamers can get some impressive fodder for future SBCs. All in-form cards fetch a high price in the transfer market due to the requirements of SBCs like TOTY Icon George Best.

Who are the best players in EA FC 24 TOTW 21?

As the headlining players of this squad, it comes as no surprise that Bayern Munich's De Ligt and Napoli's Kvaratskhelia are the most appealing when it comes to their in-game usability. However, players like Phil Foden, Geyse, and Matheus Cunha now also possess the attributes and traits required to perform well in-game.